‘I Can’t Keep Up Anymore’: Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Show Off Family Photo with Their Son

Nick Cannon’s fans are finally getting a good look at his seventh child with model Alyssa Scott.

The comedian and Scott welcomed their first child together, a son named Zen, in June. The new family photo shared to the 27-year-old mom’s IG shows her and Cannon in all smiles with their 2-month-old child in a candy shop. Scott captioned the photo: “Sweetness overload 🍭🍫🍬🍭”

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott pose for a family photo with their son Zen. (Photo: @itsalyssaemm/Instagram)

The 40-year-old “Wild N’ Out” host has been the topic of several online discussions regarding his choice to father multiple children. Not even Scott’s comments section for the photo was off limits for those ready to make jokes.

“If there is one thing about Nick, he will show up for the photo shoots 😂”

“I can’t keep up anymore 😂 but awwww ❤️”

“Not the 4th family 🤦🏽‍♀️”

“Put him in a movie called ‘The Fertilizer’ 😂”

The same month Zen was born also marked the births of twin boys for Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa: Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon. Rosa, who recently spoke out about the birth of her firstborns, shared that she and Cannon were very much intentional about their efforts to get pregnant.

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date,’ ” she told fans during an IG Q&A. “It had already been a thought and it happened,” she said. “It had already been out there; it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.” The 30-year-old also shared she is open to having more children, though she did not specify if that meant with Cannon.

Fans and critics of the former Nickelodeon star have their questions as it pertains to this mission of being fruitful and multiplying, but for Cannon the topic is far from a laughing matter.

In fact, in past months Cannon himself has said, “I’m having these kids on purpose, I don’t have no accident. Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could have got pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

Much to fans’ disbelief, he even went as far as openly revealing his lack of opposition to continuing to grow his familial legacy. “You see it, if God sees it that way, then that’s what I’ma keep doing.”