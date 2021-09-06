‘We Were Just Letting It Flow’: Abby De La Rosa Says She and Nick Cannon Manifested Their Twin Sons After the Loss of Their First Child

Abby De La Rosa, the mother of Nick Cannon’s twin sons, is finally opening up about her and Cannon’s decision to go from friends to co-parents.

The duo welcomed their sons Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon into the world in June. While the new additions of the Cannon family came as a shock to fans questioning the “Wild ’N Out” host’s practice of seemingly getting random women pregnant, he says the children were far from a by-chance miracle.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa pose with their twin sons. (Photo: @hiabbeydelarosa/Instagram)

In fact, the international DJ revealed during a Q&A with fans on Instagram Stories, on Sept. 3, that she had become pregnant with Cannon’s child once before the twins. “First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned,” said Rosa about the pregnancy that ended in loss. Bouncing back from the ordeal, Rosa said she and Cannon became intentional about their desire to have experience parenthood with each other. She added, “Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby.”

With their plan to get pregnant in place, it came as no surprise when Rosa discovered she was expecting not one, but two on her 30th birthday in October.

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date.’ It had already been a thought and it happened,” she said. “It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.”

The actor and occasional rapper echoes similar sentiments when opening about welcoming multiple children into the world this year. “I’m having these kids on purpose, I don’t have no accident,” said Cannon during a June 7 airing of his “Nick Cannon Radio” show. “Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could have got pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

In total, Cannon currently has seven children, including his twin son and daughter he shared with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and children with four other women including Rosa.

While Cannon clearly takes the “be fruitful and multiply” message to heart, he and his fans have found a way to laugh at the matter. Upon seeing the album artwork for Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy,” which featured the pregnancy woman emoji with various skin tones, fans joked the artwork was an embodiment of Cannon.