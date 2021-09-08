‘Stick to Throwing Drinks’: K. Michelle’s Fighting Video Goes Left After Fans Claim She Will Never ‘Win’ with Her Posture

K. Michelle‘s followers urged her to “stick to throwing drinks,” not punches, after she shared a pretend fighting video on TikTok on Sunday, Sept. 5 — this as fans brought up Michelle’s past altercations on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The 39-year-old appeared on the hit VH1 series in 2012, and was on the show during seasons one, two and five before ultimately leaving the cast in 2018. In the initial clip, Michelle showcased her shadow boxing skills in the newly viral trend before heading off to bed. The said skills included the “LHH: ATL” alum jokingly punching to the beat of an unknown TikTok sound as she bobbed and weaved into a robot dance.

K. Michelle’s play fighting video goes left after fans bring up her past incidents on “Love & Hip Hop.” Photo:@kmichellemusic/Instagram

Michelle claimed her sole purpose behind the recording was to encourage her followers to have more fun instead of criticizing “TikTok Jabs.” She wrote, “How I be wanting to fight y’all in my comments after a long day😩😂😂😂😂. Yes I do this before bed🙈 HAVE FUN PLEASEEE. Your life will change.STOP MAKING FUN OF TIK TOK JABS😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Yall gone stop talking about my bathroom punches. I’m sick of y’all😂😂😂😂.”

As Michelle’s clip began circulating on social media, a few people brought up that her fighting stance was the clear reason why she never fought her former “LHH: ATL” castmate Rasheeda. Others judged her abilities and told her to stick to what she knows, which was throwing “drinks.”

“She will never win with that set up. 😂.”

“Stick to throwing drinks.”

“I see why she ain’t fight Rasheeda 😂.”

“I wouldn’t exactly call this fighting.”

“No wonder she never fought on LHH.”

Michelle isn’t the only celebrity to participate in the TikTok trend. Last week, singer Tamar Braxton took her best shot at the fake fighting challenge but delivered a lackluster performance, according to fans.

Braxton, who uploaded two different clips, displaying how “Baltimore” girls fight, captioned the upload, “K. Last one #bmore girl fight night.”