‘Oh She Losing That Fight’: Tamar Braxton Throws Hands In New TikTok Trend, Fans Give Their Critiques

Tamar Braxton is showing her fans what her set looks like.

Braxton joined a TikTok trend where the participant plays a certain unnamed TikTok sound that users have been uploading and fake fighting to in the background. The point is to show followers one’s fighting style, and the participant is supposed to just start shadow boxing with no one there in front of them.

Tamar Braxton attends the 2017 Soul Train Awards, presented by BET, at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

After pressing play, the singer backed up and started throwing blows in concerted fashion at the air. At first she seemed to do pretty well and kept up with the fast booming beat, but eventually gave up and started swinging her hands wildly as if some invisible person was pulling her hair. She did another video similar to that one where she once again was throwing serious punches. However, her 8-year-old son soon pushed her out of the way and started swinging on beat himself.

Uploading the solo video of herself to Instagram, she wrote, “K. Last one #bmore girl fight night😫🤣🤣.” Followers kept it real with Braxton, letting her know that if she got into a real fight she would lose. One person said, “Oh she losing that fight😭😭😭,” and another joked, “Welp we know who lost 😞 🧡.”

Others offered to help her with her defensive skills: “Tay Tay You talk cash money sh-t to not know how to scrap 😂😂😂….You got to come to Houston for the hood fights I got you boo😂😂 It’s all ❤️.”

Braxton has also been getting back out there with TV roles. Since her purported suicide attempt last year, Braxton slowed down from going on television and has been “under construction,” which is the name of her podcast. Recently she’s been getting in her hosting bag and just finished hosting the “Baddies ATL Reunion” along with her friend entertainment journalist Jason Lee.

She also will be featured on the rebooted series “Surreal Life” sometime this fall.