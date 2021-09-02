Tami Roman’s Confessional Look Ignites Allegations of the Star Returning to Reality Television

Tami Roman‘s latest confessional look on Tuesday, Aug. 31, led fans to believe that the 51-year-old will be making her way back to reality television.

Roman, who began the reality TV circuit in 1993 with MTV’s “The Real World: Los Angeles,” ultimately left that world behind in 2019 while starring on VH1’s “Basketball Wives.” The mother of two joined “BBW” in 2010 after the show’s second season.

Tami Roman’s hair stylist Chris Dylan shares a behind-the-scenes look of the star filming a confessional for “The Real World: Homecoming.” Photo:@chrisdylanhair/Instagram

In the initial clip shared by Roman’s hair stylist Chris Dylan, the star is seen getting ready to shoot an undisclosed “Real World” project. Although Roman has yet to confirm the news, her stylist seemingly spilled the beans by tagging “The Real World: Homecoming,” Paramount+, and Viacom CBS in the upload.

“The Real World: Homecoming” reunited seven cast members from the original “The Real World: New York” and followed their lives as they moved back into the loft where the series began in 1992. The six-episode reunion show ran from March to April of this year. Despite conflicting reports, a second season of “The Real World: Homecoming” has yet to be confirmed.

Tami Roman’s stylist revealed the star is slated to appear in an undisclosed “The Real World” project. Photo:@chrisdylanhair/Instagram

As Roman’s confessional photo made itts way to The Neighborhood Talk, many fans’ opinions about her return to reality television differed. Some mentioned or even asked if she was coming back to “BBW,” while others brought up “The Real World: Homecoming.” But assumptions aside, the common remarks people were making was how Roman stays “booked an busy.”

“Tami stay in her bag, I know that’s right! 😂.”

“TAMI STAYS BOOKED AND BLESSED! I LOVE TO SEE IT! ❤️.”

“One thing bout Tami…she stay working!!!!”

“She stay working you hear me!! I’m an OG, so since The Real World LA, she’s BEEN getting it INNNN🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾💪🏾.”

“Tami stays with a job Roman.”

Roman’s current jobs since walking away from reality television include a talk show called “Get Into It With Tami Roman,” acting roles in “The Ms. Pat Show” and “Truth Be Told.”