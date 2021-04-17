‘This is Huge’: Tami Roman Gets Her Own Show After Walking Away from ‘Basketball Wives’

Actress Tami Roman has been on her fair share of reality TV shows, but she is now for the first time getting her own talk show.

In an April 15 Instagram post, Roman announced the good news that a new show for her, “Get Into It With Tami Roman,” will premiere on FOX SOUL on Tuesday, April 20. She shared the promo photo of the show as her post. For the caption, she said, “Whoa! I’m so excited to join @foxsoul with my new talk show #GetIntoIt premiering April 20th 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 I’m nervous y’all 😂 See you Tuesday 💛.”

Tami Roman (Photo: @tamiroman/Instagram)

According to PR Newswire, the show is mainly aimed toward Black women, and will feature Roman’s “Bonnet Chronicles” series that she does on Instagram. Roman will also get to connect with her viewers with her “Ask Tami” segment where she will give advice about “relationships, sex, parenting and more.”

In a statement, the former “Basketball Wives” star said, “I am excited to be the newest addition to the FOX SOUL family. They are doing amazing things for the culture and being able to add my spoke to their already successful wheel of programming is such a blessing. I hope that people enjoy what I have to offer.” Roman’s daughter, Jazz Anderson, already works with FOX SOUL and is a host alongside names like Romeo Miller, Zonnique Pullins, and more for one of their shows called “The Mix.

James DuBose, FOX SOUL’s head of programming, shared his excitement to have Roman’s new show added to the list of other shows that FOX SOUL streams. He said, “Tami and I have been trying to find the right thing to do together for a while now, and as FOX SOUL continues to position itself as the premiere destination for black culture content, it is an honor for us to partner on “Get Into It” as she starts her journey into the talk show space.”

Since leaving “Basketball Wives” in 2019 after season eight, Roman has continued to be seen on the screen from acting to reality TV. One of her latest films, she was involved in is a movie called “Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Poison,” which can be watched on Starz. In the movie, she stars alongside movie veterans Romany Malco and Regina Hall. It follows an ex-convict (Malco) who, after his release from prison, chases his dream to become a motivational speaker.