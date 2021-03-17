Report: ‘The Talk’ Co-Host Elaine Welteroth’s Complaints of ‘Racially Insensitive and Hostile Environment’ Sparked CBS’ Investigation Into Sharon Osbourne

Information continues to develop after CBS network announced that its daytime television talk show “The Talk” would be going on a brief hiatus following an internal investigation into the comments made by one of its co-hosts, Sharon Osbourne, following her explosive debate on the Wednesday, March 10, episode of the show.

A new report from Page Six now claims that the investigation was initiated following complaints made by one of the show’s other co-hosts, Elaine Welteroth, and her hairstylist. The pair highlighted an alleged “racially insensitive and hostile environment” on the show’s set.

(L-R) Elaine Welterorth and Sharon Osbourne. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

An unidentified source reportedly told the media outlet, “Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist complained to HR over Sharon Osbourne’s recent exchange with Sheryl Underwood.” This person purportedly added, “They said they don’t feel comfortable working in a racially insensitive and hostile environment, and this complaint launched the investigation.”

The staff reportedly was emailed on Sunday afternoon on March 14, informing them that the series would not be taping its live shows on Monday and Tuesday. CBS explained that it would be investigating “the situation and concerns” following Osbourne’s heated exchange with Underwood after defending Piers Morgan and his remarks about Meghan Markle.

CBS reportedly sent out an internal memo with HR contact information. (Photo: Page Six)



Since the report, Welteroth has received substantial flak on social media for her alleged complaints. One critic took to their Twitter page, writing, “@ElaineWelteroth where are all those ‘receipts’ you claim exist on P. Morgan?” They added, “He has the right to speak freely. Markle made accusations with no proof, never naming a name. Her nutless wonder husband also refused to name names. Such BS. I will wait for all your racist ‘receipts.’”

@ElaineWelteroth where are all those “receipts” you claim exist on P. Morgan? He has the right to speak freely. Markle made accusations with no proof, never naming a name. Her nutless wonder husband also refused to name names. Such BS. I will wait for all your racist “receipts” — Longhorn (@Hook_Em_Horns17) March 16, 2021

Another person commented, “@ElaineWelteroth Can people just please be human? You call everyone a racist, can I just call you a b-tch? I have plenty of videos I can pull of you being a complete b-tch or is that socially acceptable? I cancel you and all cancel culture b-tches! #PiersMorgan #SharonOsbourne.”

@ElaineWelteroth Can people just please be human? You call everyone a racist, can I just call you a bitch? I have plenty of videos I can pull of you being a complete bitch or is that socially acceptable? I cancel you and all cancel culture bitches!#PiersMorgan #SharonOsbourne — dee (@dee64303297) March 16, 2021

On Tuesday, March 16, Welteroth seemingly responded to her critics via a tweet that she presented as a biblical scripture, saying, “‘There are no storms that come into your life that do not first pass through His sovereign and loving fingers. If you know His character, you’ll know that He does nothing that is not for your good and for his glory.’ Roman 8:28.”

(The King James Version Romans 8:28 verse reads: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”)

“There are no storms that come into your life that do not first pass through His sovereign and loving fingers. If you know His character, you’ll know that He does nothing that is not for your good and for his glory.” Roman 8:28 — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) March 16, 2021

Fans have also come to her defense, leaving her messages on social media stating, “Proud of you, Elaine!” and “We got your back.”

Proud of you, Elaine! — kyle a.b. (@kyalbr) March 16, 2021

We got your back. — Rock Steady (@prettyjoyful08) March 16, 2021

The journalist and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief joined the daytime television talk show in January, along with fellow newcomer and former Broadway actress Amanda Kloot. The two joined following the exit of rapper Eve, who had been on the show since 2017.