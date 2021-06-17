‘There’s a Gift and a Curse That Comes with That’: Kevin Hart Reveals How He Explained His Past Controversies to His Children

As Kevin Hart prepares for the release of his Netflix film “Fatherhood,” the father of four is talking about the real-life relationship he has with his children.

Hart recently went viral after talking about his discomfort with the idea of cancel culture. He said he’s been canceled about “three or four times” but believes “the way you grow up is from f-cking up.” His cancellations resulted from controversies like his past derogatory comments about LGBTQ people and the 2017 scandal where he cheated on his wife Eniko Parrish when she was eight months pregnant with their son Kenzo.

Kevin Hart and his two eldest children Hendrix and Heaven. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

Hart’s oldest two children Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 13, are from his first marriage to Torrei Hart. Now that they are becoming of age to read headlines and scroll on social media, the NAACP Image award-winning comedian realized it’s time to talk to his children about his past controversies.

He told Romper on Wednesday, June 16, “You have to talk to your kids about it because it’s going to come out. Some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation.” Hart knows all too well the ups and downs that comes with fame. He said, “My kids understand who their father is. And, unfortunately, there’s a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you’re able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that’s on you constantly.”

When it comes to being a father to his children, the “Ride Along” star says “listening” is a top priority. “It’s not about trying to be right. It’s not about advice,” he explained. “It’s about listening, understanding, and then doing your best to give information so that your kids can make the best choices for them.”

On June 18, Hart’s fans will get to see him put his fathering skills to the test in the release of his film “Fatherhood.” The idea of the movie came from a 2011 novel called “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love,” which is a true story about a man named Matthew Logelin who lost his wife within hours of her giving birth to their first child. The book shares Logelin’s journey of being a single and first-time father, learning how to raise his daughter.