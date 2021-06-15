‘I Got Time Today’: Kevin Hart Fires Off Multiple Tweets at Haters Who Blasted Him for His Anti-Cancel Culture Comments and Questioned His Comedic Chops

Kevin Hart is the latest celebrity among several others who is not a fan of cancel culture.

Cancel culture is a term used to described the social and professional ostracism of celebrities that have been involved in some form of controversy. The idea is to hold these famous people accountable for their wrongdoings. Some are forgiven, but many people never forget what they did and constantly bring it up. Other celebrities’ careers completely plummeted after they were involved in more serious misconduct like sexual assault, physical abuse, etc.

Kevin Hart addresses haters after making comments about cancel culture. (Photo: @kevinhart/Instagram)

But for minor faults, cancel culture critics believe fans shouldn’t be so harsh and should instead consider the fact that celebrities are not perfect. Kevin Hart is one of those critics. In a June 13 interview with Sunday Times, he challenged the idea of cancel culture.

The Emmy-nominated comedian asked, “When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand. I don’t expect perfection from my kids. I don’t expect it from my wife, friends, employees. Because, last I checked, the only way you grow up is from f-cking up. I don’t know a kid who hasn’t f-cked up or done some dumb sh-t.”

He agreed, “If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about… nonsense? When you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f-ck up! What are you talking about?”

The 41-year-old also explained that cancel culture keeps comedians from doing their job well for fear they may be canceled. “You’re thinking that things you say will come back and bite you on the ass,” he said. “I can’t be the comic today that I was when I got into this.” Hart made it clear that he doesn’t stress himself about cancel culture especially since he’s already been canceled “three or four” times. One of those instances specifically was when his derogatory comments toward the LGBTQ community resurfaced and he stepped down as the Oscars host in 2019.

Eddie Murphy and Katt Williams, two funnier guys than Kevin Hart admitted that comedy could do with some self reflection. Hell, Eddie basically said he could understand where his stand up was considered harmful if I’m not mistaken….. but Kevin Hart is dying on the same hill — Usul (@BC28_) June 15, 2021

Fans responded to Hart’s comments on Twitter. “Eddie Murphy and Katt Williams, two funnier guys than Kevin Hart admitted that comedy could do with some self reflection. Hell, Eddie basically said he could understand where his stand up was considered harmful if I’m not mistaken….. but Kevin Hart is dying on the same hill,” said one person.

Kevin Hart not funny enough for the aggravation he be causing. Pls get your Hollywood bag and leave us alone. — Dirty, low down monkey with a wig on. (@likenicefrance) June 15, 2021

Someone else said, “Kevin Hart not funny enough for the aggravation he be causing. Pls get your Hollywood bag and leave us alone.” The father of four saw some of the comments and began responding with several tweets on Tuesday because, according to him, he “got time today.”

In one tweet he said, “The “He’s not funny” slander is the best….this is for you. I have 3 stand up comedy specials that fall in the top 10 highest grossing comedy specials of all time….2 of my specials are in the top 3 of all time.” After bragging about his earnings and the status of his brand and businesses he tweeted, “I rarely talk sh-t….but I felt the need to today. Stop believing these headlines and read the actual articles…. you guys fall for the banana in the tail pipe trick every damn time.”

He then closed out his seven-part rant with a final tweet using a quote from his friend and famed rapper J. Cole. “J Cole said it best ‘If ur laughing at a millionaire the jokes on YOU’ …..Now back to ur regularly scheduled program. Live love and laugh!!!!’