‘50 Made Her Apologize’: Cuban Link Apologizes to Vivica A. Fox After Viewing Additional Footage of the Actress Praising Her Following 50 Cent Interview

50 Cent‘s current girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines recanted her previous shady statements and apologized to Vivica A.Fox on Sunday, May 30, after the actress uploaded a clip from her Vlad TV interview that showed Fox raving about the aspiring lawyer and her relationship with the mogul.

This apology comes a week after Haines mocked Fox’s initial response about 50 Cent being the love of her life –following their brief high-profile relationship in 2003–by commenting “Aww” with a single violin and heart eyes.

Vivica A. Fox cleared up her interview regarding 50 Cent, in which the actress claimed the mogul was the love of her life by sharing a clip praising his current girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines. Photo:@msvfox/Instagram

In the reposted recording, the actress revealed why she and 50 had a love-hate relationship following their breakup 17 years ago. Fox explained she is relieved that their feud is over following the aftermath of their public battle stemming from the rapper’s countless remarks in the past about the show “Empire,” which the actress joined in 2015.

She said, “I’m that one chick that everyone is like ‘Well if there is one chick that can talk s–t to 50 Cent, it’s Vivica Fox.’ But can I tell you I’m glad that it’s so over. He now has a girlfriend that’s beautiful, and that’s hot, and I’m happy for him. I hope he puts a ring on her finger and they live happily ever after. I don’t wish him any ill will…It’s a love-hate situation but at the core of it all is love. I have respect for him, and deep down in his heart, he has respect for me too. ‘Cause he sees me doing my thing too but don’t come over here talking, trying to talk no s–t ’cause he already know what’s ‘gon happen.”

The 56-year-old disclosed she shared the clip to express to Haines that she didn’t deserve the model’s retaliation. Fox said despite her previous “love” claims about the rapper, she acknowledged he has since moved on while paying Haines a compliment.

Fox wrote, “Happy Blessed Sunday Dawlings! #SunSmiles as this is from my @vladtv that @_cuban_link didn’t see! I didn’t deserve no damn violin! (that was cute) I was giving you ya flowers dawling! Best Wishes! NOW! Let’s all move on! 😉.”

Upon viewing the video, Haines commented that she took complete blame for all that transpired while sending love to the actress. “.. Humorous comment Bad timing that’s all..! Now with knowing all of the information, it’s no so funny! I take the blame for the all the commotion! I apologize ♥️😘😘 #MuchLovvee”

Despite Haines’ apology, many people felt her past responses to the actress were unnecessary and pointed out how it revealed her insecurity in her relationship with 50 Cent. One even stated that 50 made her apologize.

“Regardless of the extra footage not seen Cuban showed she a lil insecure ..”

“This is why before commenting, people need to watch an ENTIRE interview. Everything ain’t shade, everybody ain’t hung up on the past. Some people are genuinely happy for their exes and currently living their best life. This is too mature for a lot of yall and it shows. Love, peace, and blessings, Ms Fox! ❤❤❤.”

“Lmaooo 50 made her apologize 😂.”

“She should’ve kept it cute and remained quiet. Whew!! Insecurity is a terrible thing 😂😂.”

“Hey! 😂🙌 People only take a few sound bites and go off. These apps have trained us to be reactive and proactive and process what is being said. Glad you cleared this out.”

Prior to Haines’ apology, 50 Cent shared his thoughts on Fox’s previous statements of her saying the rapper was the love of her life. The 45-year-old said during a May 27 interview with z93 Jamz radio personality Kris Kaylin, “I’m never bothered by when she [Vivica A. Fox] says that… Just the timing at the time when we interacted with each other, we were in conscious of everything else that was going on. She will always say if you listen to her, she’ll say ‘I would’ve been private.’ “

He added, “It got so uncomfortable with everybody else when you are getting pushed and pulled in different directions without it being her decision. Her publicist will say, ‘do this.’ And you go alright this is not the right thing.”