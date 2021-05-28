‘He Loves Him Some of Her’: Vivica A. Fox Sends the Internet into a Frenzy with Throwback Photos with 50 Cent Following His Shocking Response About Their Love

Vivica A. Fox appeared to take notes from Diddy’s handbook of posting throwback images with former lovers on Friday, May 28, after the actress uploaded a series of photos of her alongside her ex 50 Cent following his “mature” response to her previous claims of the mogul being the love of her life. Fox’s snapshots included the former couple’s first public appearance at the 2003 Video Music Awards and the infamous clip of 50 Cent shouting out her ensemble at the 2003 BET Awards after receiving the Best New Artist award. The actress captioned the post, “TGIF Dawlings! #FBFmoments!”

This upload comes a day after 50 Cent revealed he wasn’t “bothered” by Fox’s initial statement during an interview with z93 Jamz radio personality Kris Kaylin. Fox claimed earlier this week during an interview with VladTV that the 45-year-old was the love of her life and that their brief love affair ended because their relationship went public too quickly.

Vivica A. Fox shares a throwback post of her and 50 Cent following his “mature” response to her initial claims of the mogul being the love of her life. Photo:@msvfox/Instagram

In the May 27 interview, 50 Cent said, “I’m never bothered by when she [Vivica A. Fox] says that… Just the timing at the time when we interacted with each other, we were in conscious of everything else that was going on. She will always say if you listen to her, she’ll say ‘I would’ve been private.’ “

He added when elaborating why privacy was important in their former relationship: “It got so uncomfortable with everybody else when you are getting pushed and pulled in different directions without it being her decision. Her publicist will say, ‘do this.’ And you go alright this is not the right thing.”

He wrapped up the interview by confirming Fox’s revelation about turning her potential engagement ring into a pair of earrings after the couple broke up.

With so much happening in a short amount of time fans had a lot to say in regards to Fox and 50 Cent’s recent news development. Some fans joked how Fox decided to be petty, while others commended 50 for his respectful answer.

Reactions to Vivica A. Fox included:

“Clearly Vivica woke up and chose violence this morning 😂.”

“If Petty was a person 😂😂😂.”

“🔥🔥🔥 They don’t really want the smoke from the Fox ❤️👏.”

50 Cent (Left) told interviewer Kris Kaylin (right) that his ex Vivica A. Fox’s response of the rapper being the love of her life doesn’t “bother” him and reiterated that the reason for the former couple’s demise was because of outside forces. Photo:@kriskaylinproductions/YouTube

Comments relating to 50 Cent reflected how some social media users found him to offer a mature response to it all.

“Wow, a respectful answer he gave. Come on maturity. 🙌.”

“I wasn’t expecting that level of mature ass response from him and the way he cheese and baby😂 she must have toss that salad just as good as he lay that magic stick😂😂.”

One Instagram user went as far as to bring up 50 Cent’s current girlfriend, model and aspiring lawyer Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, who found herself the target of Fox’s radar after she seemingly poked fun at the actress’ statements about the rapper. “He loves him some of her. That’s why their beef was so intense. There’s some unfinished business there and Cuban knows it 👀☝🏽.”

Although it’s not confirmed, many can assume that Fox’s “petty” post was directed toward Haines. Haines was the first to comment after the “Queens with Cocktails” co-host’s interview about 50 being the love of her life made its rounds on social media. The aspiring lawyer commented “aww” with a single playing violin and heart eyes. Fox clapped back hours later, telling Haines not to get nervous. She said in an Instagram Story as 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.” played in the background, “Well! This is getting good cause I tried to post three times on @theshaderoom. Now @_cuban_link, what that clip didn’t show was that I said he now has a hawt gurlfiend & Im happy 4 him! So stay in ya bag boo Don’t get nervous! I’m good!”

50 Cent’s girlfriend Jamira Haines responds to Vivica A Fox sharing old photos of them. Photo: @jamirahaines/ Twitter

Haines caught wind of Fox’s throwback photos and shared a series of tweets with the initial tweet saying, “..it’s giving menopause.”