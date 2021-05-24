‘Someone Is Back to Her Supermodel Weight’: Eva Marcille Leaves Fans Speechless After She Displays Her Tiny Figure In a One-Piece Swimsuit

Eva Marcille‘s slim physique captured millions of her followers’ attention on May 23 after they saw the model dancing on a lounge chair in a one-piece olive bathing suit donned with her African waist beads.

Marcille, whose location was not disclosed, was also spotted smiling and posing as she slightly placed her hat on her head in the seven-second clip. She captioned the post “Outside” with the words social distancing hashtagged. What intrigued Marcille’s fans about the video was how quickly she was able to drop down to her initial “modeling” size after giving birth to her most recent child, 21-month-old Maverick Sterling.

Eva Marcille’s latest video of her slim figure has fans speechless over her massive weight loss. @evamarcille/Instagram

Marcille also has two other children, daughter Marley Rae,7, and 3-year-old son Michael Todd Sterling. Although the 36-year-old stayed mum about her weight loss secrets, she has previously credited her husband, Mike Sterling, for supporting her and leading the way. Upon viewing this post many fans kept mentioning how “snatched” Marcille’s figure was.

“You’re so tiny! Snatched!!!”

“3 kids where? Period.”

“Someone is back to her supermodel weight 👀👀👀 🌻.”

“SLIM AND SNATTTTCHED.”

“3 babies, where?!?! You look soooooo fawking uh-mazing sis!!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

Marcille’s physical features have been making headlines of late, including her teeth. In April, the mother of three displayed her new smile in an Instagram post and received mixed reviews. In the wake of the criticism of Marcille’s pearly whites, there was no clear explanation of why she made the adjustment other than the fact she apparently was dissatisfied with her previous smile. In a video clip posted one month previously, Marcille apparently was visiting a dentist’s office as she prepared to get some work done.

She said, “So I’m about to go under. I would not go under unless God was taking me outside of Dr. Khan. He literally the best of the best in every way possible. Dr. Austin captaining this ship. I’m getting a little emo. It’s not the drugs. It’s like the beginning of the end of a really, really big battle and journey, and, like, we literally did it.”