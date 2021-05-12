‘What Someone Does Is Their Karma’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Praise Falynn Guobadia’s Response to Her Ex Simon’s Recent Engagement to Porsha Williams

Falynn Guobadia addressed the recent engagement of her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, to Porsha Williams, her co-star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” on May 11 by sharing a brief message thanking everyone for their support. Both Porsha and Simon announced the day prior that they’ve been in a relationship for about a month, by sharing intimate snapshots of each other with lengthy captions. The entrepreneur went on to reveal that the couple was also engaged.

Falynn wrote that her divorce is yet to be finalized — this after the “Dish Nation” co-host’s initial claims of Simon settling everything before they embarked on this new endeavor. “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you. Sincerely, Falynn.”

Many fans praised Falynn for taking the high road despite the entire situation.

Falynn and Simon announced their split last month after a year-and-a-half of marriage by sharing the news on their respective Instagram accounts. The mother of three said in a now-deleted Instagram story, “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

She added, “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period. I would like to say thank to all of my supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family. You all do not go unnoticed.”

The 56-year-old reiterated that statement by writing that the pair is asking for privacy as go through the proceedings to end their marriage.

“After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Both Falynn and Simon have children from previous relationships.