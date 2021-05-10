‘What’s the Tea Sis?’: Porsha Williams Sparks Rumors After Posting Photo Wearing Massive Ring Alongside ‘RHOA’ Star’s Estranged Husband, Dennis McKinley Responds

Porsha Williams‘ Mother’s Day post on May 9 had fans side eyeing the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star after she shared a photo of herself affectionately posing between her friend Falynn Guobadia‘s estranged husband Simon Guobadia and her own ex Dennis McKinley. Falynn and Simon announced last month that they were separating after a year and a half of marriage following months of divorce allegations.

What also caught Williams’ followers’ attention besides the oversized attire she wore for her “wonderful” Mother’s Day was the massive rock she was sporting on her ring finger. Williams captioned the upload — which also included a boomerang of the three toasting and a photo of Williams, McKinley, and their 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena — “Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the other mothers out there! 🎉 What a wonderful day!! 🙌🏾.”

Although nothing has been addressed or confirmed, it appeared Falynn unfollowed Williams on Instagram and McKinley echoed the response by unfollowing Simon. This comes after McKinley congratulated the mother of his child for her undisclosed “next chapter.” He wrote, “Congrats P! Cheers to your next chapter! Happy Mother’s Day ❤️.”

Many people expressed how puzzled they were over the entire situation. One even pitched the idea that this photo alone would be a good storyline for the next season of “RHOA.”

“Between the ring, Simon… story line for next season?? 🤔🤣👀.”

“Why she touching that man like dat?”

“I have so many questions I need answers 🧐🧐🧐?”

“It’s the ring and the hand on the other men chest for me… what’s the tea sis?”

“A picture of with Falynn’s husband???? 😂”

While many people tried to make sense of Williams’ post, an Instagram user mentioned how much they liked Williams and McKinley’s co-parenting skills. They said, “I like the way you and Dennis co-parent. Pilar is surrounded by love and support from her village.”

Earlier this year, during an episode of “RHOA” Williams revealed although she was saddened by the fact she and McKinley couldn’t make it work for the sake of their daughter Pilar — after he allegedly cheated on the “Dish Nation” co-host while she was still pregnant — she’s at peace knowing McKinley is a “powerful” father figure.

She said while talking to her mother and sister, “When it comes to PJ, the parts that I do get sad about is that I wish we could have worked out and for Dennis to be in the house. But when I look at it, I know that Dennis is such a powerful father figure. I honestly feel like as much as I’m going to put into her to know about the real s–t going on in the world, he will too.”

Williams added that despite McKinley’s alleged past transgressions, she had handpicked him to be the father of her child because he embodied the qualities someone should look for in a potential spouse.

“I laid down and I knew what was going to happen. I was like, ‘Oh, he got his own place.’ Look the leg started right here. ‘Oh, he got his own place. He got his own business. Oh, he ain’t got no kids. Oh, he said he wants marriage. Oh, he wants to be with me. Oh, he said I’m cute. Impregnate me,” Williams told her mother and sister this past season on “RHOA.”