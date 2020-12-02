‘Hottest Couple Ever’: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Dating After Being Seen Together in NYC, Fans Are Here for It

Rihanna is reportedly off the market and is dating longtime friend and collaborator A$AP Rocky.

News of this budding relationship comes after Page Six reported that the “Love on the Brain” songstress and the rapper and Harlem native were spotted having dinner together with friends Saturday night, on Nov. 29, at the Beatrice Inn in New York City.

London, England – December 2: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019, in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

While neither party has confirmed the news, Entertainment Tonight gave a little more insight into the situation, from a show source, saying, “They have always had amazing chemistry, and Rihanna relates to A$AP, and it feels natural, easy and fun.” The person added, “She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados.”

The two had long been rumored to have been an item by fans on social media over the years when the island beauty appeared in the Harlem rapper’s 2013 music video for his song “Fashion Killa.” However, those claims were debunked after Rihanna got involved with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. The businessman’s family owns a distribution company for Toyota Motors in Saudi Arabia and is reportedly worth $1.5 billion. The former couple split in January 2020 after three years of dating.

Shortly after, The Sun reported that the self-proclaimed “Bad Gal” and Rocky were an item, but a source close to the Fenty creator told E! that the two were just “hanging out.” At the time, the source told the publication “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long, intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something.” They added, “She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

However, rumblings of a relationship picked up again in July 2020 after Rocky was heavily featured in the campaign for Rihanna’s new skincare line Fenty Skin.

Since then, the rumored couple has been on a press run together doing interviews to promote the new collaboration. They even did a two-part video series for Vogue and GQ, which had many fans speculating that there was more to their partnership.

During their GQ segment, the “Praise the Lord” rapper revealed the “hardest part” about working with the Barbadian native.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s— is comedy,” Rocky said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

While time will tell if the rumors are true, fans are loving the idea of them together.

After this performance, I knew ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were going to date sooner or later 🤷🏾‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/HHQVCPqlUM — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) December 1, 2020

rumor or not, rihanna and asap rocky would be the hottest couple ever pic.twitter.com/4dPy2c7WoT — ✧･ (@thearchibaIds) December 1, 2020