‘Look at the Body Language’: Fans Go Wild Over Photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Showing Some PDA While In Barbados

Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have yet to confirm that they’re romantically involved publicly. However, a recent series of photos circling the internet has fans chit chatting about the budding relationship.

A Twitter account by the name of @VirtualShowz shared two photos of the musical stars hanging relatively close to each other on what appeared to be atop a yacht. The “Love on the Brain” songstress looked sexy in an emerald-green slipdress and her signature mullet, while Rocky sported denim shorts and a T-shirt. In one photo, Rihanna appears to lean in for a kiss from the Harlem, New York, native.

(L-R): Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram. @A$APRocky/Instagram.

Fans went wild over the snaps as it made its rounds across social media platforms, including one Twitter user who reposted the photos and expressed, “Can’t tell if i’m jealous of rihanna or asap rocky.”

can’t tell if i’m jealous of rihanna or asap rocky https://t.co/qAT6u8Cir3 — girl on the moon (@steezyevelyn) December 29, 2020

Another Twitter user replied to that post, writing, “I’m not gay but ASAP rocky is the prettiest man in the f-cking world so I’m jealous of Rihanna lmao.”

I'm not gay but ASAP rocky is the prettiest man in the fucking world so I'm jealous of Rihanna lmao — pixelbot🥀 (@Pixelbot111) December 30, 2020

A third fan pointed out the way the pair was standing near each other, writing, “Look at the body language sis is gone gone this time .”

Look at the body language sis is gone gone this time 💔 — Hlelo🌻 (@TheeHlelo) December 30, 2020

Meanwhile, another person expressed their optimism for the relationship in a tweet, writing, “I think this could be a very successful match.” They added, “*fingers crossed bc Rihanna deserves her person*.”

I think this could be a very successful match *fingers crossed bc Rihanna deserves her person* — AsunaRenée (@AsunaRenee) December 30, 2020

The Fenty Beauty founder and the self-proclaimed “Jiggy N-gga” initially sparked dating rumors after media outlet Page Six reported that the two were spotted having dinner together with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York City on Nov. 29.

At the time, someone close to the longtime buddies told “Entertainment Tonight” that, “They have always had amazing chemistry, and Rihanna relates to A$AP, and it feels natural, easy and fun.” The person added, “She feels very comfortable around him since they’ve known each other for such a long time and also feels a connection to him because his dad is from Barbados.”

Prior to dating the “Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye2” rapper, Rihanna was romantically linked to billionaire bachelor Hassan Jameel. The couple split in January 2020 after three years of dating. Meanwhile, Rocky has been with a long list of beautiful women, including model Chanel Iman, Kendall Jenner and rapper Iggy Azalea.