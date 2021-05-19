‘I’m Sick of Her’: Joseline Hernandez Clarifies Why She Blasted Wendy Williams

When it comes to Joseline Hernandez’s fiery conversation with Wendy Williams the reality TV star’s mood is I said what I said.

In a May 18 interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Hernandez doubled down on her sentiments about Williams giving her female guests their “flowers” instead of constantly bringing them down. This comes after Hernandez’s guest appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” in April where she expressed to Williams that she wanted and deserved respect from the seasoned TV host. She also pointed out that Williams should be “nicer” to the “ladies” specifically.

Joseline Hernandez (left) is doubling down on her indignation about her heated exchange with Wendy Williams (right) last month. (Photos: The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube screenshot)

To “ET,” she elaborated on her views of Williams’ character. “She was very rude, and as the host, no matter who you are, you still should be respectful to the people that sit in front of you and speak to you and give you their story or their time and their conversation,” she said.

Explaining why she feels she deserves respect, the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum began to list the things she’s currently working on, which she believes make her a boss. She said, “I’m doing big things out here, I got two shows that I own, I franchise.” The 34-year-old continued, “I’m doing my thing, I got an actual cabaret show that we are going to Vegas next season. But you always want to compare me with people,” she said referring to Williams.

During the outspoken divas’ heated argument, Williams threw flowers at the camera towards Hernandez, an act that was more scornful than respectful. “When she threw the flowers at me, when she was being real disrespectful and not acknowledging the fact that when Latinas and Black women sit on her couch, she’s always going for annihilation,” Hernandez said as a response to Williams’ actions. She added, “She don’t give me my props for nothing that I do. I’m 35 years her junior and she don’t give me no props.”

Hernandez acknowledged Williams’ empire has been built off of her throwing shade and being truthful, even if it’s harsh, but she says it’s time the 56-year-old “reinvent herself.” Hernandez has been on Williams’ show a few times, so it’s possible the two could have had some sort of a relationship. Hernandez said Williams tried to reach out the day after the interview but her response was, “’I don’t want to talk to that B-–-C-H,’ I’m sick of her.”

Let’s see if Hernandez and Williams can make amends.