‘Love to See Parents Co-Parenting’: Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap Celebrate Daughter Khari Barbie’s 5th Birthday

Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap made sure to put up a united front and fill the room with love in celebration of their adorable daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell’s fifth birthday

The reality television star and her ex-boyfriend, who was born Willie Junior Maxwell, joined forces to give their little girl a memorable paint party to commemorate her fifth trip around the sun on March 29. With a small group of family and friends in attendance, including Kalysha’s sister Wisdom Harris, the day appeared to be a hit, because Khari just couldn’t stop smiling.

Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap cuddle up to their daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell. (Photos: @kharibarbie/Instagram)

Kalysha admitted that seeing her little princess getting bigger is bittersweet. “I’m in absolute awe of this face. I made this little human 5 years ago today,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “I can’t believe you’re 5 @kharibarbie Watching you grow and develop has been the single most greatest joy of my life. Most of you reading this have been watching my baby her whole life. @kharibarbie was literally born on tv. So instead of getting all teary eyed and emotional (imma do that all day) I want you guys to help me wish my princess a happy 5th in the comment section and tell me your favorite Khari Barbie moment over the past 5 years. “

“Trap Queen” rapper opted for a shorter birthday note to his baby girl, however, writing, “Happy Birthday Munchie … 5Years old today .. We was Thuggin all day ♥️ #KB.”

In the 2:16 video, Khari stands between her parents as her dad Fetty Wap also serenaded his little girl with a beautiful rendition of “Happy Birthday to You” before the “679” rapper playfully smeared icing on both his daughter and Masika’s faces. According to the former “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star’s sister, the dynamic parenting duo turned Khari’s birthday festivities into “a week-long series of intimate events with family and friends” which was rounded out by the party and traditional cake war.

When a fan tried to come for the display of love, Kalysha jumped into Wisdom’s comments section to clap back. “Not trying to be funny but stop it,” commented the follower. “When were they ever really in a relationship? let’s not push it. happy birthday to the baby.”

Masika held nothing back and responded, “GTFOH Y’all swear y’all lived in our walls. What typa obsession is it that makes y’all wanna believe these ridiculous fairytales so bad? It’s been five years and y’all still OBSESSED this is a post about OUR DAUGHTERS BIRTHDAY and you the CLOWN that didn’t get booked.”

Fetty Wap and Masika Kalysha celebrate Khari’s big day. @wisdomtucker/Instagram

Fans chimed in to wish Khari a happy birthday and gave kudos to the pair for putting their daughter first.

“🙌All smiles and good vibes .. as it should be 💯”

“One thing about it they do right by that baby 😍❤️”

“love to see parents coparenting😍👏”

“They actually are a cute family. Love the co parenting😍😍😍 happy birthday khari 😍😍”

“Wait she said “not the good eye” 🤣🤣”

Khari is the only child Masika and Fetty Wap share, however, the rapper is father to six children total.