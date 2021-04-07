Tamar Braxton and Her Ex-Husband Vincent Herbert Argue Live on Social Media About Him Kissing a Mystery Woman In Front of Their Son

It looks like the drama continues between Tamar Braxton and her exes. Just days after it was reported that Braxton’s most recent ex, David Adefeso, sent her a cease and desist letter, Braxton now seems to be having a slight disagreement with her ex-husband and father of her child, Vincent Herbert.

On April 5, Braxton reportedly was live on Instagram speaking with her ex-husband about something all those who co-parent have to eventually discuss: when they’re seeing someone new. Braxton explains that their son, Logan, told her he saw Vincent kissing another woman.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Tamar Braxton, Vincent Herbert and son Logan Vincent Herbert attend the premiere of “Finding Dory” at the El Capitan Theatre on June 8, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

“He just came and told me. Yo, he came and told me. He knows who she is. He knows what she looks like. You need to be honest,” Braxton can be seen and heard talking to Vince who can barely be heard and who can’t be seen at all. Herbert denies kissing whomever the two are speaking about and Braxton visibly gets upset and says “You lying.”

Herbert, who also seems to be getting slightly upset, tells Braxton “Don’t do that.” Braxton proceeds to tell the record producer “I kissed David in front of him.” Although it becomes hard to hear Herbert, he is heard replying “that’s because you were all the way in with that. I don’t know if I’m all the way in just yet.” Braxton responded, “She don’t know you ain’t all the way,” referring to the mystery woman she believes Herbert has kissed and implying that he is not being honest with her either. The live segment ends with Vince saying the woman he’s involved with knows that “sometimes I like her and sometimes I don’t.”

Besides the latest drama she has going on with her exes, the “Hot Sugar” singer did have some really exciting news to share with her fans on Easter Sunday. She announced that she has purchased her first home for her and her 8-year-old son and shared a small glimpse of it with an Instagram video.

She wrote, “He has RISEN‼️This is my FIRST Easter in Logan and I first home. 🙏🏼 I had No IDEA what my life would look like a few months ago ….( ya’ll not ready for the truth) 😰🙄….BUT just like my Father God always does…he showed up and showed OUT🍀remember with God the impossible is possible. And today, is a reminder of just that. Thank you God for then, loving me enough to die for my sins and also loving me enough to not make me feel like I was forgotten ☺️Trust in God and he will perform miracles🙏🏼 “Don’t cheat yourself Treat yourself” I❤️U #happyeaster🐰.