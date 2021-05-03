Keyshia Cole Seemingly Throws Shots at Ex Niko Khale After He Posted His New Boo on Instagram

Keyshia Cole and her ex-boyfriend Niko Khale, who is also the father of her second child, have both officially moved on.

Khale kicked off the first day of May with a photo of his new girlfriend Ariel. In the caption, he wrote, “Oh, and let me properly introduce my other half. Her name is Ariel, like the mermaid. She’s the universe in human form. ✨” Ariel posted the same photo of the two of them together, and her caption says, “What’s understood doesn’t need to be explained, but best believe our story will be told. Real recognize real & you King, are the realest. Nothing could ever compare to the love we share🤞🏽❤️ It’s only up from here 🕊 #STUCK #MakeItLastForever 🔒.”

Keyshia Cole (left photo) and her ex Niko Khale with his new girlfriend (right photo). (Photos: @keyshiacole/Instagram, @nikokhale/Instagram)

Neither stated how long the two have been dating, nor how they met, but it seems like they have some pretty strong feelings for each other, since Ariel is already claiming Khale’s last name in her Instagram handle.

Khale’s post comes almost a month after Cole hinted that she also has a new partner. She posted relationship-type memes, shared a video of herself holding hands with her anonymous lover, and has even mentioned that she’s preparing to go on baecation numerous times. Fans assumed that the 39-year-old singer’s most recent post about baecation, which she shared a day after Khale revealed his new girlfriend, was to take shots at Khale.

Keyshia Cole seemingly responds to her ex. @keyshiacole/Instagram

The post showed her holding a drink and wearing sunglasses in front of beach backdrop. The caption says, “Can’t wait to get back to the beach!!! Can’t wait to go on baecation 💜🌍🌎.”

“If ‘letting them know you have moved on as well’ was a person… period 🙌,” was the fan comment Cole pinned under the post which made fans think she was talking about Khale.

Fans commented their thoughts about Cole’s post. One person said she must have been “feeling a little salty but okay ….” Someone else mentioned the ex-couple’s 15-year-age gap and said, “I love me some Key but She shouldn’t of been messing with that baby anyway 🤷🏽‍♀️“

July will make it a year since breakup rumors about Khale and Cole’s relationship began. In October he confirmed that the two were no longer together when he responded to a fan that his “heart is broken.”

