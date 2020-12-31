‘Awwwe Those Whittle Bittie Fingerszzzz’: Keyshia Ka’oir Gives Fans a Peek of Baby Ice

Since welcoming their bundle of joy last week, Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane, born Radric Davis, have both posted a multitude of pictures referencing their newborn son without showing him. But on Tuesday, Dec. 29, Ka’oir decided to give fans a close-up sneak peek of their baby.

Although the picture keeps most of his face out of the photo, fans could see his hands, his chin, and a small part of his bottom lip.

Keyshia Ka’oir drops a picture of Ice Davis. (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

“I C E #IceDavis,” she wrote as the caption, once again revealing the baby’s name.

Many fans swooned over the child, writing their congratulations and pointing out certain features they could see.

One said, “Look at the double milk chin❤️ awwwwww he’s adorable,” and someone else wrote, “Awwwe those whittle bittie fingerszzzz.”

But other fans were not satisfied with the photo and instead showed their impatience.

One wrote, “this all we get ? Nah baby show him 😩” and another added, “Show us the whole baby keyshia stop playing 🙄 we’ve been patient enough.”

(L-R): Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir at their baby shower (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

Even though many people are anxiously waiting to see baby Ice’s entire face, others are not so excited. Ka’oir, 35, and Davis, 40, have received a bit of backlash in the past for what fans perceive as them hiding their other children from the world, while posting on a regular basis about their first child together since announcing the pregnancy.

One person pointed it out writing, “Show us this child but not the other ones ????? Okay ..continue.”

Ka’oir, who is a mother of four, has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship, and Davis has one son from his past relationship. Neither has revealed their other children on social media; in a 2017 “Breakfast Club” Interview, Ka’oir explained why.

“I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private.” She continued, “I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”