‘Baby Otw’: Gucci Mane Hints That Wife Keyshia Ka’oir May be Giving Birth Soon

It’s been four months since Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane announced that they were pregnant with their first child together, and now it appears they’re getting ready for their bundle of joy to arrive. On Dec. 14, Gucci posted a photo of his wife on Instagram looking lovely in her black gown and her growing baby bump.

For the caption of the photo, he wrote, “My wife is Gorgeous my baby otw ❤️🥶.”

Keyshia Ka’oir’s maternity shoot (Photo:@laflare1017/Instagram)

Showing their excitement for the Davis’s new child to arrive, fans took to the comments.

One fan said, “Congratulations Gucci” and followed up by giving him the nickname “Poppa Wop,” which is a reference to the rapper’s other rap name, Guwop.

Another person wrote, “Yesssirrrrr lil gucci almost here.”

Many other people wrote congrats and also said Ka’oir looked “beautiful,” or some variation of the word, in her maternity photos.

Twenty days after revealing the sex of her baby boy on Nov. 1, Kaoir uploaded a vivid photo of her baby’s face from an ultrasound.

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane’s unborn son (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

Fans could see right away that the baby was “looking like Gucci already.”

People have also criticized the Atlanta rapper and his model wife for being so flashy with this pregnancy since they both already have kids that they don’t show publicly.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir. Photo: @laflare1017/Instagram

But in a 2017 “Breakfast Club” interview, Ka’oir opened up about why she has decided to keep her kids off social media.

“Gucci and I both have children,” said Ka’oir, 35. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”

Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, has one son from a previous relationship, while Ka’oir has three children — two daughters and a son — from her past relationship.