‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Reveals That She and Tanya Sam Aren’t as Close as They Once Were Following Strippergate Scandal

Porsha Williams disclosed details on her current relationship status with her once close friend and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Tanya Sam during her April 18 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Williams, alongside Drew Sidora, appeared on the late-night show following the season 13 finale of “RHOA” that aired hours before.

Williams replied when asked about the last time she spoke to Sam after she left the Atlanta franchise, “I just spoke to her the other day, she was doing a project with Da Brat, and we’re supposed to be getting together.”

Porsha Williams opens up about her friendship with Tanya Sam on an episode of “WWHL.” (Photo:@bravoWWHL/Twitter screenshot)

The “Dish Nation” co-host added, “She’s busy. She has a lot of different shows and things she’s doing right now.”

Williams also clarified that Sam’s hectic schedule has put a damper on their friendship. She said, “We’re still very cool. She’s very busy, so we aren’t as close as we used to be.”

Porsha Williams (left) and Tanya Sam (right). @itstanyasam/Instagram

This interview comes months after Sam seemingly clapped back at “RHOA” star Kenya Moore for the former beauty queen’s comments on “The Wendy Williams Show” regarding Sam and Williams’ friendship following the strippergate scandal. Both Sam and Williams were accused of having a ménage à trois with BOLO, the entertainer at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party in South Carolina last October. Sam and BOLO later denied the allegations. Sam also reportedly left “RHOA” a short time later.

Moore initially mentioned how Sam “fled the country” after the scandal broke. She said on mark 7:27, “Well, we haven’t heard from Tanya since all this happened. We haven’t seen her film anything. She basically fled the country.” The mother of one also claimed that Williams and Sam no longer followed each other on social media, which many Instagram users later disputed.

Sam responded by uploading a series of photos on her Instagram page, including one with Williams as she praised her friend for her activism, “EMPOWERED WOMEN⁣ EMPOWER WOMEN [email protected] Tune in tonight for an incredibly powerful #RHOA episode!! So proud of you, sister. Keep changing the world.”