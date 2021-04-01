‘Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Alum Hazel E Gives Teary Update on Recent Mommy Makeover Surgery: ‘They Had to Take My Boobs’

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” star Hazel E was left hysterical after giving fans a recent update on the mommy makeover surgery she appparently was getting done at boutique cosmetic enhancement clinic Comfort Zone Surgery in Istanbul, Turkey.

During a recent appearance on Instagram Live, a visibly distraught Hazel revealed that she was suffering from extreme pain and complications, which subsequently left doctors with no choice but to remove her breast implants. In the 6-minute, 38-second clip, a tearful Hazel was seen lying down on a hospital bed. “I’ve been trying to push through. … I couldn’t,” the reality star said while crying. “They had to take my boobs.”

Hazel E. (Photo: @hazelebaby/Instagram)

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star said she was transported to a new hospital in order to get a blood transfusion. She also explained that doctors informed her that her breasts were way too big, and had she left her implants in she would have gotten sicker.

“I wouldn’t be around for Ava anymore,” she added, referencing her daughter Ava Dior Waller, whom she welcomed last year with her husband Devon Waller. “So I had to have the mommy makeover, then my makeover didn’t work, so now I don’t have any boobs anymore, so you guys can’t f-king make fun of me anymore. This is what it is, you know,” she continued.

Despite her current condition, Hazel appeared hopeful to regain her former appearance, stating, “Maybe at a different time, like when my body has a chance to heal from my tummy tuck. … Look, like I have no more boobs, they’re gone.”

Hazel went on to thank her surgeon, who made the right decision not to allow her to go through with the procedure, without clarifying exactly what the procedure was. Hazel claimed that the doctor expressed that he made the choice not only as a professional but as a father who has a daughter.

The reality star said she wouldn’t return to America for a while but advised those listening to be cautious of where they solicit cosmetic surgery. “I don’t know, don’t go to Mexico and get boobs, I guess,” she expressed. “Because I did it in like 2015, and it caught up with me in 2021.”

Before logging off, Hazel admitted that she was embarrassed and had just logged on to update her fans. Many people in the comment section wished her well and a speedy recovery.

Check out the full clip below.