Sharon Osbourne Leaves ‘The Talk’ After 11 Seasons Amid Ongoing Racism Scandal and Internal Investigation

Longtime television talk show host Sharon Osbourne has parted ways with CBS’ “The Talk.”

Following an explosive on-air debate with fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood that took place earlier this month and an investigation prompted by allegations of on-set misconduct and racists remarks, Osbourne decided to leave the show.

In a statement released on Friday, March 26, CBS networks wrote, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.” It continued, “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Sharon Osbourne, here visiting the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Feb. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles, has not yet publicly commented on her departure from “The Talk.” (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The network also noted that they “did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts,” despite Osbourne’s claims in several interviews that she was “set up.”

They added, “At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race. During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions, and training about equity, inclusion, and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers, and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production, and, ultimately, our viewers.”

As previously reported, Osbourne and Underwood got into a heated exchange on Wednesday, March 10, after Osbourne defended her longtime friend Piers Morgan. The former “Good Morning Britain” co-host came under fire after publicly doubting Meghan Markle‘s claims against the royal family during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the days following the argument, more reports surfaced regarding Osbourne’s behavior, including former “The Talk” co-host Holly Robinson-Peete, who claimed that her former co-worker called her “too ghetto” for the show. The daytime television show later went on a brief hiatus and was subsequently extended as more allegations against Osbourne surfaced, including claims that she called former Chinese-American co-host Julie Chen a “Wonton.”

Osbourne has been on the series for eleven seasons and was the last original talk-show host. She has yet to address her exit. CBS says “The Talk” will now return on April 12. However, there’s no word on if and when they’ll replace their former employee.