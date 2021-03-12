Holly Robinson Peete Reveals Sharon Osbourne Once Called Her ‘Ghetto’ Following Talk Show Host’s Apology for Her Comments While Defending Piers Morgan

After a fiery debate with Sheryl Underwood about her choice to defend her friend the former British TV host Piers Morgan following remarks he made about Meghan Markle, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne has apologized.

On Thursday, March 11, the television personality took to her social media accounts, where she released a lengthy statement regarding her behavior on Wednesday afternoon’s show. The 68-year-old explained that after “some reflection,” she was ready to address the events that took place. She acknowledged the “much love and support” she said she’s received from the Black community and expressed her respect and love for it in return.

(L-R) Holly Robinson Peete and Sharon Osbourne. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images. Tara Ziemba/WireImage)

“To anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over,” she explained. “There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

Osbourne reiterated that she did not support racism, misogyny, or bullying and apologized for tweets she posted in the aftermath of Morgan’s comments. “I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn’t make that clear distinction,” she wrote.

But while she may have apologized, many people on social media weren’t buying it and even actress Holly Robinson Peete stepped into the conversation. On Twitter, Peete revealed that Osbourne once called her “ghetto” during her time on “The Talk.”

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, other critics suggested that Osbourne’s apology be directed toward her co-host Underwood, seeing as it was Underwood who had to bear the brunt of Osbourne’s tirade.”Apology not accepted! You give a general apology to the public, but not a direct apology to Sheryl who you talked to her as if she was beneath you,” a third wrote. “The way you behaved was disgusting and abusive. You are not a victim and your white woman privilege tears were on full display for the world to see.”

“Hey Sharon, you told a Black woman (whom you also called your friend??) ‘don’t cry’ in the most condescending way on television. Is a public apology to Sheryl Underwood on its way?” a fourth wrote on Twitter. “Because the absence of that personal (and public) apology is loud right now.”

Hey Sharon, you told a Black woman (whom you also called your friend??) 'don't cry' in the most condescending way on television. Is a public apology to Sheryl Underwood on its way? Because the absence of that personal (and public) apology is loud right now. — Clotilde (@Ms_ClotildeB) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Morgan has not given up on his stance against Markle and even suggested that Osbourne was “bullied” into giving her statement. “Sharon’s been shamed & bullied into apologising for defending me against colleagues accusing me of racism because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s bullsh*t,” the former “Good Morning Britain” co-host wrote. “This is where we’ve reached. I demand an apology from those @TheTalkCBS bullies for their disgraceful slurs against ME.”