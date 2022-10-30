‘I’m About to Cross My Legs’: Sheryl Underwood Showcases ‘Birthday Body’ On ‘The Talk’ After Losing Over 95 Pounds

TV personality Sheryl Underwood looked absolutely stunning on Oct. 28 as she partied alongside Bell Biv DeVoe for her surprise “Ultimate House Party” on her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show, “The Talk.”

Underwood rocked a skin-tight purple dress with high heels and debuted her new body to the audience to showcase the progress of her health and wellness journey on her 59th birthday.

Sheryl Underwood before (left) and now (right). (Photos: @sherylunderwood/Instagram, “The Talk”/YouTube screenshot)

Endless applause came from audience members who were in absolute shock by Underwood’s transformation.

“This is my birthday body! My birthday body,” The actress stated as she stood up once again giving fans another look at her figure before sitting down.

“As you all know, I’ve lost over 95 pounds,” she continued, “I made significant lifestyle changes. I was not healthy, and I want to live a long, long time and I want to be sitting on this stage for a long, long time.”

Holding back tears, Underwood explained why wearing a “stylish but clingy dress” was such an important goal of hers, a goal she successfully accomplished.

She confessed that if she stayed consistent with her fitness journey, being able to wear a dress would, “symbolize all the work that I put in..”

Underwood also candidly talked about always wanting to be able to cross her legs just as her fellow co-host Amanda Kloots and moderator Natalie Morales do.

Cheers broke through the audience for the umpteenth time after Underwood proudly said, “Now I’m about to do something that I have never done on this show since I’ve been here on “The Talk” and I haven’t done it in about 25-30 years, I’m about to cross my legs.”

Sheryl Underwood can cross her legs on ”The Talk” now. (Photo: ”The Talk”/YouTube screenshot0

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the “Beauty Shop” actress discussed the importance of not just having, but maintaining a healthy diet and how she really homed in on creating a healthier lifestyle for herself.

“I wanted to feel more energetic, and I could see even on camera there was just something was happening and I didn’t have that spark you know that Sheryl Underwood swag you know.”

“Then checking off the boxes and trying to figure out OK what could be the issue, what could be the issue, and it kept coming back to my digestion.”

Underwood has struggled with diabetes and hypertension for much of her life, which prompted her to finally decide to make a change.

She told People magazine, “I really wanted to get ahead of it.”

After meeting with a dietician and daily intakes of Metamucil, Underwood was finally prescribed Wegovy; an injected weight-loss drug that works by suppressing appetite.

Underwood’s weight loss has been an important step in her life and she continues to advocate for healthy living.