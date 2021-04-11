‘Pure Comedy’: Saweetie Seemingly Responds to Leaked Song of Quavo Mentioning Reports That He Repossessed Car He Bought Her

It looks like Hollywood’s former rap couple are still going at it after footage was released from TMZ of Quavo and Saweetie tussling over an orange Call of Duty case in an elevator went viral. The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly opened an investigation into what led to the elevator incident between the two.

But it doesn’t end there. Last month various gossip sites reported rumors that Quavo had the Bentley he got for his then-girlfriend repossessed following their breakup, a claim Quavo’s reps eventually denied.

Saweetie and Quavo. (Photo: @saweetie/Instagram)

Now the one-third of the rap trio Migos is supposed to have responded to the Bentley rumors in a still-unreleased song, “She slimy. She sneaky, taking back that Bentley,” and the “Icy” rapper supposedly responded to the music in a now-deleted skit she posted on her IG page.

Saweetie played herself and fans believed the other character she played in the skit is Quavo.

Saweetie walks in the room looking for her keys and asks Quavo has he seen her keys. “Nope, I haven’t seen them,” the Quavo character says.

“But weren’t you driving my car last?” Saweetie asks the other character.

“I don’t know,” the Quavo character responds, before Saweetie says, “don’t be losing my keys.”

“I’m your best friend. I will never steal your keys,” “Quavo” rebutted.

The two characters hug it out as the cameraman zooms in on the Quavo character holding the keys behind his back and bearing an evil smirk. Fans thought this was an apparent response to Quavo’s new verse on a record, and some found it hilarious.

“Idk why people automatically assume rap lyrics are real-life lol….. She is pure comedy tho.”

“Lmao, she’s so clever. Addressing the rumors without addressing it.”

“This girl is 🔥 for this 😂😂😂 such a subtle clap back that we all understood 🤣😂🤣.”

However, some social media users thought the skit was pretty catty for someone like Saweetie.

“👎🏾 whomp. I don’t like her anymore. Her team purposely leaked that elevator video.”

“They never broke up. This is all for clout mark my words.”

“It’s weird to me. Too public for me 🤷🏾‍♀️.”

Quavo and Saweetie unfollowed each other on Instagram after what was speculated to have been caused by the “My Type” MC appearing on her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs’ show called “Respectfully Justin” alongside co-host Justin LaBoy. Then in mid-March, Saweetie took to Twitter to let everyone know that she’s single.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” Saweetie wrote. “Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Quavo responds to Saweetie’s tweet, writing, “I know you want to make this into a show, so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this, so there are no false narratives.”

Saweetie and Quavo. (Photo: @quavohuncho/Instagram)

He continued, tweeting, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

An unidentified source for TMZ noted that the elevator incident might be considered “an instance of domestic violence” where “both parties would be declared in the wrong.”

TMZ also claims that once LAPD completes its investigation of the incident, the case could be sent to prosecutors for potential criminal charges.

Saweetie’s spokesperson shared a statement on her behalf and confirmed that the altercation happened last year.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago; while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship, and we have both since moved on,” the rep explained. “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Sigh! It looks like fans will have to wait and see how this situation unfolds for both parties.