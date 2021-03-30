Video Surfaces of Quavo and Saweetie In Elevator Altercation, Fans React: ‘Imagine What He Was Doing When It Was No Cameras Around’

Disturbing new footage has recently leaked showing former couple Saweetie and Quavo involved in a physical altercation in an elevator.

Information surrounding what led to the incident is still unclear, but in the nearly minute-and-a-half long clip, which TMZ released, it showed the pair struggling in an elevator, reportedly sometime before the announcement of their breakup earlier this month.

Saweetie and Quavo. (Photo: @quavohuncho/Instagram)

When the clip appeared to start, Saweetie and Quavo were standing outside an open elevator before Saweetie hits Quavo. The two then struggled for an orange Call of Duty case and stepped onto the elevator as Quavo pushes her to the floor in an attempt to get the briefcase. Quavo then stood with the case, not helping his then-girlfriend as she remained on the floor. The Migos member looked down at her several times and seemingly once at the elevator camera.

Moments later, the doors opened, showing another person on the other side, but they did not enter. Towards the end of the clip, Quavo placed the orange case near the elevator doors to stop them from closing as he waited for Saweetie to pick herself up and leave.

TMZ reported that unidentified sources claim that the incident happened in 2020 at an apartment building in which the “My Type” rapper was renting. Following the release of the footage, social media erupted, and many have since conjured up their own theories regarding the true nature of the former couple’s once seemingly joyful union.

One Twitter user commented, “That video of quavo and saweetie is so sad because imagine what he was doing when it was no cameras around bro.”

Another wrote, “Saweetie didn’t even air quavo out like she should have and he had the audacity to say that she isn’t the woman he thought she was. abusers hate when you don’t suffer in silence.”

“The way Saweetie just sat there on the ground without even trying to fight back.. that shows she’s been through this shit before with him. ,” a third expressed. “I feel so bad for her. F-ck Quavo idc.”

On March 18, the pair sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on social media. The move came shortly after Saweetie appeared on “Respectfully Justin” with Justin LaBoy and her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs. Saweetie initially removed the Migos rapper first from her followers’ list. Quavo followed suit shortly after. Days later, Saweetie confirmed the breakup via a post on Twitter saying that she was officially single.

Neither Saweetie nor Quavo has addressed the elevator incident.