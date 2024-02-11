‘They Never Do Men Like This’: Shannon Sharpe Ripped for Addressing Saweetie as ‘The One Quavo Used to Date’ During Interview

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe has recently garnered significant attention for his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, particularly from its controversial interviews featuring notable figures such as Katt Williams, Cedric the Entertainer, and Mo’Nique.

While fans are usually forgiving of his softball interview style, Sharpe is now being slammed for how he addressed the most recent guest on his “Nightcap” podcast alongside co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

‘They Never Do Men Like This’: Shannon Sharpe Ripped for Referring to Saweetie as ‘The One Quavo Used to Date’ During Interview (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Lester Cohen/Getty Images)

The episode was shot in front of a live audience in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 8, ahead of Super Bowl weekend, and featured special guest Saweetie.

Just as the “My Type” singer sat down and addressed the room, Sharpe said into the mic, “When I got the memo earlier today talking about Saweetie, I’m like, ‘Saweetie? Saweetie?’ I mean, like, you know, I hate to say this, [but] I said, ‘The one that used to date Quavo?’”

Immediately the air was sucked out of the room, as his guest said, “That’s all I got?”

Saweetie has achieved considerable success. In the past five years, she has negotiated significant deals with McDonald’s, Tinder, Calvin Klein, Amazon, Champion Apparel, MAC Cosmetics, Rue21, and even the NFL. She’s also been tapped by fashion brand True Religion to star in their Spring 2024 campaign.

In 2023, the USC graduate partnered with the NFL and a video game company, Roblox, for a special in-game concert in Rhythm City, an official Warner Music Group map created for the Super Bowl.

Saweetie also touts several hits that are certified platinum or higher, including her 2017 multi-platinum debut single “Icy Girl,” her 2019 double-platinum single “My Type,” and her 2020 platinum hit “Tap In.”

Still, Sharpe’s only defense for identifying her by her past love was, “I wanted to make sure it was you.”

Fans did not like that one bit.

“Saweetie should’ve told Shannon Sharpe that she’s the rap queen of brand endorsements as she’s one of the top female rappers who’ve gotten major brand deals in the past 5 years. And that’s all without Quavo,” one person tweeted.

Fans were mostly upset that Sharpe was so ill-prepared for his interview with her, saying it showed a lack of respect.

“Respect to Shannon Sharpe for being prepared for his Mo’Nique interview, but he should have given Saweetie the same respect & curiosity,” one person wrote. “San Francisco 49ers collaborated w/ her & P-Lo to drop their official playoff anthem ‘Do It For The Bay’.. that should’ve been the highlight of the conversation.”

Respect to Shannon Sharpe for being prepared for his Monique interview, but he should have given Saweetie the same respect & curosity.



San Francisco 49ers collaborated w/ her & P-Lo to drop their official playoff anthem 'Do It For The Bay'.. that should’ve been the highlight… — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 9, 2024

“I don’t like the questions Shannon Sharpe was asking Saweetie. It was just old, messy s—t,” an X user wrote. “She has her own career. Why keep asking her about men? They never do men like this.”

One way that the rapper could show that she was good without her Migos ex-boyfriend was how she curved a question about the luxury vehicle he gifted her and then allowed to be repossessed. He asked her how she could leave him after getting such a gift — and essentially, did she want to give it back?

“I didn’t wanna get rid of the gift,” she said with a graceful smile. “Now you know what happened. Needless to say, I bought myself the big Cullinan Rolls-Royce, so it don’t even matter.”

Many fans applauded her for not folding and losing her cool.

A viewer added, “I don’t like how @ShannonSharpe came at Saweetie on that interview, very poorly prepared. But glad she made it be known she good w/ or w/o man.”

Saweetie is currently in Las Vegas enjoying the Super Bowl for both business and leisure. While she continues to book appearances and interviews, the Bay Area native is also rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, the team her grandfather, Willie Harper, played for from 1973 – 1983, winning a Super Bowl championship in his 1981 season.