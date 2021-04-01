Saweetie Responds to Leaked Video of Elevator Tussle with Quavo, LAPD Investigating Incident: ‘We Have Both Since Moved on’

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly opened an investigation into what led to the elevator incident between former rap couple Saweetie and Quavo, TMZ reported this week.

The media outlet claimed that law enforcement had watched the footage since it was released on Tuesday, March 30. According to TMZ’s unidentified source, the incident may be considered “an instance of domestic violence” where “both parties would be declared in the wrong.” Authorities are searching to find out what preceded and took place in what was captured on camera.

The outlet claims the detectives are also looking to talk to both parties separately. Once they’ve completed their investigation, the case could be handed over to prosecutors for potential criminal charges. The LAPD has not yet released a statement regarding the matter

The clip of Quavo and Saweetie appearing to struggle over an orange Call of Duty case in an elevator went viral after TMZ released the nearly minute-and-a-half-long video. The incident was said to have taken place before the two’s breakup last month.

The ambiguous video — it’s not clear whether the entire interaction was simply horseplay — starts with the “Icy” rapper seemingly swinging at the Migos rapper as they stand just before an open elevator. Moments later, the two appear to struggle for the case and stagger inside before Saweetie tumbles to the floor of the elevator. She remained on the floor until they reached their floor. Quavo then placed the case near the elevator doors to keep them open as he waited for Saweetie to gather herself and leave.

Saweetie’s spokesperson shared a statement on the rapper’s behalf and also confirmed that the incident did indeed happen last year. “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” the rep explained. “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

News of the incident came on the heels of the “My Type” rapper’s announcement last week on Twitter that she was single after breakup rumors began swirling when she and “Working Me” rapper unfollowed each other on Instagram. The unfollowing was said to have been caused by the model’s appearance on her ex-boyfriend Justin Combs’ show called “Respectfully Justin” alongside co-host Justin LaBoy.

“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she wrote. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

Hours later, Quavo also addressed the break up on Twitter, stating, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

He followed up with another post, writing, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾.”