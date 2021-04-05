7 Black Celebrities Who Decided to Close the Gaps In Their Smiles

Danielle Evans



Danielle Evans, who was the season-six winner of “America’s Next Top Model,” has a unique situation because she only got her gap partially closed. The controversy surrounding her teeth played out on the show and the issue resurfaced in 2020 when people were criticizing Tyra Banks for telling Evans her gap was not “marketable.” Evans, who initially did not want to address it, eventually uploaded a seven-minute video explaining what happened. The contestants during that season went to the dentist for a cleaning and Evans was repeatedly asked if she wanted to close her gap, and each time she declined. When the ladies returned back to set, Banks said she told her to get it closed and Evans said “no you didn’t” but soon realized this was Banks’ way of getting a moment for TV. Because she had a goal of getting out of her hometown in Arkansas, Evans went ahead and agreed to get her gap partially closed after she and Banks went back and forth over the issue a few times.

