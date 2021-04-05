7 Black Celebrities Who Decided to Close the Gaps In Their Smiles

Celebrities are no strangers to criticism from the public and besides their talent, they’re usually judged over their looks. As fans are quick to point out, a number of celebs make changes to their looks once they hit it big — whether through financial status or popularity. One thing that has become more popular among famous people is getting that perfect smile: from veneers to simply getting their gaps closed. While veneers are popular, there are many who have decided to go with the latter. See which celebrities have decided to say goodbye to their diastemas.
Keyshia Cole
Someone who’s lived with her change for more than a decade now is R&B singer Keyshia Cole. It was around 2008 when she got the cosmetic surgery done, but it looks like the “Shoulda Let You Go” singer is not sure if she should’ve let her gap go. In February 2020, Cole took a photo in a dentist’s office and revealed to fans that she was reminiscing about her gap. She said, “Thinking about opening up my gap back! I’m here now!!!! Thoughts.” Many fans were not here for the idea and even questioned why she had the procedure done in the first place.
Danielle Evans
Danielle Evans, who was the season-six winner of “America’s Next Top Model,” has a unique situation because she only got her gap partially closed. The controversy surrounding her teeth played out on the show and the issue resurfaced in 2020 when people were criticizing Tyra Banks for telling Evans her gap was not “marketable.” Evans, who initially did not want to address it, eventually uploaded a seven-minute video explaining what happened. The contestants during that season went to the dentist for a cleaning and Evans was repeatedly asked if she wanted to close her gap, and each time she declined. When the ladies returned back to set, Banks said she told her to get it closed and Evans said “no you didn’t” but soon realized this was Banks’ way of getting a moment for TV. Because she had a goal of getting out of her hometown in Arkansas, Evans went ahead and agreed to get her gap partially closed after she and Banks went back and forth over the issue a few times.
Nina Parker
NBC-TV “Nightly Pop” host Nina Parker debuted her new smile in early February with a TikTok video she uploaded on Instagram. She used pre-recorded sound from the app to recite the words, “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it. I’m not gonna do it, girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it,” while wearing a mask. She then took off the mask and recited the words “I did it” while smiling real big to show off her new gapless smile.
Jordyn Woods
Model Jordyn Woods closed her gap in December 2018 and insists that it is only because she “wanted to try something new.” Woods assured fans that did not approve of her decision that she did not close her gap because she was insecure about it. But that was hard for fans to believe since in 2017 she said she would not try “to blend in with the rest of society” in response to people who criticized her for having a gap. However, Woods clearly had a change of heart about the cosmetic procedure, and for the people who may have something to say about that she said “At the end of the day, you’re the person that has to live with yourself, so do what makes you happy.”
50 Cent
Rapper 50 Cent is another musician who has made the decision to upgrade his smile. When he first became famous, the “In Da Club” rapper had a noticeably big grin that had a small gap in between his two front teeth. But in 2008, he showed off his fixed smile at the Sundance Film Festival. He revealed in an interview with Power 105.1 that the work cost $63,000, and said that he told his dentist “ to leave [my front teeth] a little bigger than the other ones, because I need to still see me when I look in the mirror.”
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer is one celebrity that is not afraid to switch up her look. Over the years she’s made daring decisions to change her appearance, such as shaving her head. But another thing that it looks like she had done is her teeth. The world got to see Palmer grow up as she starred as a child actress in films such as “Akeelah and the Bee” and “Madea’s Family Reunion.” At the time she had a gap, but it does not look like she has it any longer. Palmer has yet to address whether she’s had the procedure done.
Marsai Martin
Current-day child actress Marsai Martin, who is taking the film industry by storm at 16 years old, is another person who had a gap. She once responded to her haters that criticized her for getting what they thought were veneers, saying sarcastically in a video, “These don’t look like veneers to me.” However it does look like she has gotten something done since she no longer has a gap. But she has not confirmed or denied anything as of yet.