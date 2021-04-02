‘I Haven’t Physically Abused Saweetie’: Quavo Addresses Leaked Elevator Footage of Tussle with Former Girlfriend

Just days after elevator footage was released showing former rap couple Quavo and Saweetie engaging in what appeared to be a struggle over an orange suitcase, the Migos member is now speaking out.

In a statement to People, the “WORKIN ME” emcee, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, said he never “physically abused” his former girlfriend, Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper. Quavo also confirmed that the incident took place in 2020, prior to the pair calling it quits in mid-March.

Saweetie, Quavo. (Photo: @saweetie/Instagram)

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” he continued, “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Saweetie shared a similar statement by way of a representative on Thursday, April 1, stating, “This unfortunate incident happened a year ago. While we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship, and we have both since moved on.” The 27-year-old concluded her statement, saying, “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Just days after the “Icy” rapper announced that she was single on Twitter and Quavo later confirmed their breakup, TMZ released a vague one-minute-and-a-half clip of the pair engaged in an elevator scuffle. It’s unclear what led up to the altercation. However, the footage shows “My Type” rapper seemingly swing at Quavo as they’re standing at an open elevator. Soon after, the two struggle for a Call of Duty case and stagger inside before Saweetie tumbles to the floor of the elevator. She remained on the floor until they reached their floor. Quavo then placed the case near the elevator doors to keep them open as he waited for Saweetie to gather herself and leave. The incident was said to have occurred at an apartment building in which Saweetie was renting at the time.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly has opened an investigation into the events that led to the quarrel. TMZ reported that the incident may be considered “an instance of domestic violence” and that “both parties would be declared in the wrong.”

The media outlet also reported that authorities are looking to speak to Quavo and Saweetie separately. Once their investigation is complete, the case could be handed over to prosecutors for potential criminal charges.

Saweetie and Quavo began dating sometime in 2018 after the “Narcos” rapper slid into her DMs with a snowflake emoji, as Saweetie revealed during a GQ feature on their relationship last summer.