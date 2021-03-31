‘That Man Gonna Announce the Wrong Winner’: Steve Harvey Set to Host the Easter ‘Verzuz’ Battle Between Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers

Steve Harvey is set to host the Easter Sunday “Verzuz” battle between Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers. The official “Verzuz” Instagram page shared the announcement on March 30 with a throwback clip of Harvey’s “Old School” skit from “The Original Kings of Comedy.”

In the 59-second recording, the comedian talks about his love for old-school songs as he plays Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1977 hit song “Love’s Holiday.” He said, “If you don’t get into old school, you would’ve missed it. See, I’m a ’74 brother to the bottom of my heart Glenville High School, Cleveland, Ohio, 1974. Music was music. We had songs bad, then as soon as you hear it, your ass just lit up. See, me, I’m an Earth, Wind & Fire man.”

Steve Harvey is scheduled to host Easter Sunday “Verzuz” battle between Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers. @verzuztv/Instagram

“Verzuz” captioned the upload, “Breaking News🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) will be hosting #VERZUZ, this Sunday with @TheIsleyBrothers and @EarthWindAndFire!”

Harvey shared the news on his Twitter page by retweeting the post with the caption “2 of my all time favorite bands battling it out on Sunday 4/4 #[email protected] the elements, @EarthWindFire … my mind.”

Fan reaction about the announcement was split. Some expressed that having Harvey as host wouldn’t be a good idea, mainly because of his infamous 2015 mishap during the Miss Universe pageant where the comedian announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez as the winner instead of Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbacas. At the same time, others are excitedly anticipating the show set to take place this weekend.

“That man gonna announce the wrong winner 😂.”

“Hosting?? What is that..just let them do their thing. We don’t need no host…he’s probably gonna get their names wrong..lol”

“Not watching now! why would that be a good idea?”

“🔥🔥🔥🔥 BIG MOVES.”

“🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 it’s about to go DOWWWWWWN❗️❗️❗️”

“This is perfect for him.”

“Verzuz” initially announced the Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers lineup on March 20 after Raekwon and Ghostface Killah’s battle. Days following the news, the “Steve Harvey Morning Show” crew told the host about the Easter Sunday battle.

Harvey shockingly expressed, “What?! What?! You talking about that damn living legend himself, Ronald Isley — who is a personal friend of mine — against the greatest damn group ever formed, the elements Earth, Wind & Fire?”

The “Verzuz” battle is scheduled to air on Instagram Live on April 4 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.