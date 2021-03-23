‘Verzuz’ Shocks Fans with an Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire Showdown: ‘Let Me Get My Momma on the Line’

A heavy-hitting lineup for upcoming “Verzuz” showdowns has fans getting outfits and plans in order!

The battle of artist catalogs created by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland gave fans a glimpse of what is to come by posting a schedule of eight showdowns, but only revealing two: the iconic soul groups The Isley Brothers v Earth, Wind & Fire on Easter Sunday and Method Man v Red Man on April 20.

L-R: The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire. hoto by Greg Campbell/Getty Images for Tennessee Tourism/ Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

With Easter Sunday just two weeks away, fans of the popular streaming event were floored to learn the “Verzuz” team was able to secure the crooners behind “Who’s That Lady” and “Let’s Groove.”

People on social media were also quick to throw out that their mothers know a thing or two about grooving to Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers and would be equally as thrilled to hear about the digital event.

“Verzuz” gives fans a glimpse at what is in store in the coming weeks. (Photo: @verzuztv/Instagram)

“Let me get my momma on the line!”

“Lemme go ahead and buy my moms an outfit for Easter Sunday now 😂😂😂”

Others left comments revealing they would turn the soulful Easter Sunday into an opportunity to dust off the grill and get the grease hot on the stove for some good eats and even better vibes influenced by each of the extensive catalogs of the groups.

“y’all got the Isley Brothers, its about to be a fish fry!”

“Definitely tuning in for The Isleys vs EWF…. might throw a lil something on the grill for that one”

“So is the Isley Brothers/EWF starting on Good Friday and ending on Easter Sunday? Cuz those catalogs are SERIOUS”

“Verzuz” has already racked up millions of views from several showdowns from Monica and Brandy, Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight, Teddy Riley and Babyface, and a new ownership deal with the Triller streaming app.

But with a blurred-out rematch listed on the “Verzuz” schedule for Memorial Day weekend, fans are hoping to not see Riley and Babyface square off again.

Audio issues, Internet glitches and more made for an interesting battle between the men in April 2020. “Teddy, stop performing, stop performing, Teddy. Put the mic down, pick ya iPhone up and just play off your phone. Stop performing,” was a shared sentiment from viewers thrown off by Riley’s attempt at performing his songs instead of simply pressing ‘play.’

“That rematch better not be Babyface and Teddy Riley. We loved every bit of what we got. Technical difficulties and all. 😂”