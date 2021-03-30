‘Y’all Ain’t Bout to Tell Me This Baby Don’t Look Like Me’: Zonnique Pullins Responds to Fans Who Say Her Baby Looks More Like Heiress

Zonnique Pullins and boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy welcomed her first child in early December. Nearly four months later, a debate surrounding who baby Hunter Zoelle James looks like is going strong.

When the “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” star initially shared photos of her baby girl, fans almost instantly pointed out the resemblance between baby Hunter and Zonnique’s younger siblings sister Heiress and brother Major Harris.

Zonnique Pullins. @zonniiquejailee/Instagram

Zonnique has seemingly had enough of the talk and took to her Twitter account to address the topic. “Y’all ain’t bout to tell me this baby don’t look like me after I spent 9 months baking her ass to perfection 😅 ,” she jokingly wrote while sharing an up-close photo of herself holding her daughter.

y’all ain’t bout to tell me this baby don’t look like me after I spent 9 months baking her ass to perfection 😅 pic.twitter.com/hkQaIeAhhM — baby spice (@Zonnique) March 29, 2021

Still, Zonnique’s response did not appear to change fans’ opinion on Hunter’s looks. One Twitter user commented, “Tiny genes are strong lmao thats baby heiress.”

tiny genes are strong lmao thats baby heiress. — QueenCentral Movement✨ (@IamToreyElaine) March 29, 2021

Someone else wrote, “Lol. She is gorgeous! But definitely giving heiress and major. With a hint of her father.. she is so adorable. And you know we Stan for princess 👑 heiress!

Lol. She is gorgeous! But definitely giving heiress and major. With a hint of her father.. she is so adorable. And you know we Stan for princess 👑 heiress! — Danielle (@chiefchica1) March 29, 2021

“If you squint a lil you can see the resemblance but sis take this L because that baby looks like her Aunty Heiress 😂 😭,” a third wrote.

if you squint a lil you can see the resemblance but sis take this L because that baby looks like her Aunty Heiress 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/ADi2yIMeu1 — grace (@derrickakordei) March 29, 2021

However, some fans believed Hunter looked like her mommy, even if just slightly.

“She looks like you, Heiress, Major, and Izzy lol and even a little bit like king it’s okay sis I see you in baby hunter trust !!!” another reader wrote. “You did not go 9 months for her to not come out looking like you that’s really your twin.”

She looks like you , Heiress , Major , and Izzy lol and even a little bit like king it’s okay sis I see you in baby hunter trust !!! You did not go 9 months for her to not come out looking like you that’s really your twin — Layla 🦋 (@glamsquadhippie) March 29, 2021

Zonnique appears to be enjoying motherhood, including the body changes she experienced and has displayed for fans on her social media page. The singer recently celebrated her 25th birthday, and in honor of the big day she shared a photo of herself by the beach showing off her post-baby curves in a salmon-pink bikini with a matching cover-up.

The reality star captioned the sexy post: “This what having a baby 3 months ago look like, twentyfine 👅 Happy Birthday to Me 03/20.”