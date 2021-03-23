‘Who Told You to Snap Like That?’: Zonnique Shows Fans ‘What Having a Baby 3 Months Ago’ Looks Like

Zonnique Pullins is enjoying all of the new joys of motherhood including the extra curves it brought, which she proudly displayed in an Instagram post in celebration of her 25th birthday.

The singer and reality star celebrated her big birthday on March 20 and marked the occasion by flaunting her post-baby curves on Instagram. In the photos, Pullins poses seaside wearing an itty, bitty salmon pink bikini with a matching cover-up while feeling “twentyfine.”

Zonnique shows off her post-baby curves. Photo: @zonniquejailee/Instagram

Appearing to fully embrace her current figure, the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star captioned her post, “this what having a baby 3 months ago look like, twentyfine👅 Happy Birthday to Me 03/20.”

Zonnique’s mom, Xscape singer Tiny Harris, approved of her daughter’s images, and cheered her on in the comments, writing “Yes finally!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥.” Tiny’s friend and fellow Xscape member Kandi, singer Monica, and rapper Mulatto also stopped by the comments to wish Zonnique a happy birthday and let her know how good motherhood looks on her.

Pullins has been turning up with her girls, including long-time bestie and fellow hip-hop kid Reginae Carter, during a getaway to Mexico for the milestone birthday. The ladies made the most of their vacation by doing everything from relaxing by the water to eating good food while looking good to exploring (and twerking in) underground caves.

The more than 339,500 likes on the image seem to signal that fans are feeling the body she served just as much as her.

“Now sis who told you to snap like that”

“Hunter wasn’t about to make her mama look bad after birth😍😍”

“😍😍😍 nique next time we going to need some sort of warning before you post😫 too fine”

“It’s the bawdy for meeeee!!!! Happy birthday beautiful! 😍”

“The body is Bodying b*tches. 🤌🏾😌”



Pullins gave birth to her and rapper Bandhunta Izzy’s daughter Hunter Zoelle James in December 2020.