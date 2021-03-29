‘She’s Beautiful’: Fans Get a First Look at Zonnique Pullins and Her Boyfriend’s Daughter In New Instagram Post

Whoa, baby!! Singer Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend and child’s father Bandhunta Izzy’s daughter has now been revealed to the public. The Baltimore native rapper uploaded several photos of his baby girl with Pullins on Instagram on Sunday, March 28.

“Hunter Zoelle James 💕,” Izzy captioned the gallery of photos.

Zonnique Pullins and Bandhunta Izzy’s daughter Hunter Zoelle James. @badhunta_izzy/Instagram

In the first photo, fans get a glimpse of James’ beautiful green eyes while she’s rocking a light pink onesie with heart shapes. In the second photo, the baby girl is rocking a diaper, and in another picture, she’s wearing a long-sleeve onesie while resting on a pillow.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the first glimpse of baby James.

“Super pretty, bro ❤️💯 God bless.”

“She’s beautiful !!!! I’m so glad y’all got these pictures normal like a normal baby at home, not all extra and made for TV. She is too cute 😍.”

“Omg, beautiful baby😍.”

Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy. @majorgirl/Instagram

Fans then started to comment on who baby James favors the most. Interestingly, it wasn’t Pullins or Izzy, but Pullins’ siblings Heiress and Major Harris.

“She’s literally Heiress’ twin 😍😍😍😍🥺🥺🥺🥺 so pretty.”

“Omg, 😍😍😍😍🥰 she looks just like Major.”

“She looks like Major and T.I.’s youngest 😍😍😍.”

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA – JULY 14: T.I. performs with his family Heiress, Tiny and Major Harris onstage during the 2019 Audiotistic Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 14, 2019 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Pullins and Izzy welcomed their daughter in early December. Pullins revealed she wasn’t as ecstatic as her boyfriend when she discovered she was pregnant.

“But after a while, I’m like, ‘Now I feel like I can do this. It’s something that will mature me and change me in a great way.’ I’m trying to wrap my head around it, and now we are here,” Pullins said.

Pullins revealed her daughter’s name during an Instagram Live chat on Feb. 12 in which her name was going to be Zoelle; a name the 25-year-old said she “made up.” But Izzy and her mom, singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, thought Hunter would be a better fit.

“I was going to do Zoelle Hunter James; then my mom was trying to act as it sounded better being like Hunter Zoelle James. Anyway, her name was going to be Hunter for the longest,” she said during the Instagram Live.

“I put it in Izzy’s hands because people was driving me crazy. I’m like, ‘Izzy, it’s whatever you want.’ Zoelle was what he wanted, so I’m telling my mom like, ‘Cool it with the Hunter. Stop trying to throw Hunter down everybody’s throat. It’s Zoelle, and we can just make Hunter her middle name.’”

Baby Hunter’s name was swapped out two weeks before she arrived.

“Probably two weeks before I was going to the hospital to have her, Izzy said he wanted her name to be Hunter. So, Hunter Zoelle James, it is, but y’all can call her Zoelle if y’all want. If ya’ll just so in love with the name I made up, I don’t mind that. I don’t mind that at all. … She has nothing that says Hunter on it,” she claimed during the Live.

Izzy’s post garnered over 120,000 likes, and fans are more than happy to see the couple’s new bundle of joy.