Former ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Joseline Hernandez and Others Bash Mona Scott-Young for Saying She’s Judged Unfairly for Show’s Depictions of Black Women

Joseline Hernandez and former “Love & Hip Hop“ stars, including Christopher Milan — who was on the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” franchise — and Raqi Thunda commented on “LHH” producer Mona Scott-Young’s recent remarks that the 54-year-old was facing more scrutiny more than her male counterparts like Andy Cohen and Carlos King in the same field. The stars expressed their reactions underneath The Neighborhood Talk’s post on March 25.

Hernandez who previously worked on the Atlanta and Miami franchises of “LHH,” led the group by writing, “May I? This Ho.” When her initial comment was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk, the 34-year-old elaborated, “Honestly I just hate this b–h. No good p–y sucking trick. She f–ked so many cast members. I wonder why no expose her. Smh.”

Joseline Hernandez (left), Mona Scott-Young (center), and Christopher Milan (right). (Photos: @joseline/Instagram, @monascottyoung/Instagram, @milanchristopher/Instagram)

Milan followed suit by bringing up how “LHH” production condones the extensive physical fights that are shown on-air, while Cohen, the executive producer of “Real Housewives,” does not and reprimands anyone who doesn’t abide by the rules. He said, “@monascottyoung CUT THE SHIII we can all count on 1 hand how many actual physical altercations happen on rhoa but EVERY episode of LHH black people (woman) are physically attacking each other weekly.”

Milan added, “Something in which you & your production company condone! whereas the other ie @bravoandy do not. Some fights actually result in pay cuts, suspension or even being fired from the RHOA franchise. Go have a seat with your manipulative evil ahz. It’s black empowerment year & your divisive energy ain’t needed in the world today! Thanks in advance from an EX cast member! 😚.”

Former “LHH” star Raqi Thunda agreed with Milan and said production provokes most fights. She wrote, “@milanchristopher not only condone but provoke and manipulate with threats!”

Christopher Milan’s comment underneath The Neighborhood Talk post. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

The former “Love & Hip Hop” stars’ reactions stemmed from a recent interview Scott-Young did with MadameNoire. In the interview, Scott-Young disclosed how she is highly criticized for the depiction of women on her show, in contrast to her male counterparts like Andy Cohen and “Hollywood Divas” and former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” producer Carlos King.

She said “You look at Andy Cohen, you look at Carlos King, they’ve never been pinpointed in the same way. But I think it’s a little bit of the cross that we bear as women in any business we’re in. We’re held to a different standard. We’re scrutinized very differently.”

She continued, “And the whole idea that there’s something wrong with what we do by showcasing the lives of the women in this culture for me is something I’ll defend every single day because I feel like we should have the opportunity to tell all the stories, right? And hip-hop and the story of women in hip-hop is one set of stories of Black women and that story has as much of a reason to be told as any of the other stories that should, and will, and are being told.”

Scott-Young completed her statement by saying that although there is a “different standard,” she won’t allow the backlash she is receiving from people who don’t know her personally to “distract” her. “It’s hard sometimes to listen to the things that people who don’t know me are saying, but for the most part I have to be clear about what my intentions are. I have to be clear about who I am and not allow those things to distract me.”

In the past, Hernandez has been very vocal about her ongoing feud with the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise producer. In March 2020, the reality star revealed she was working on a documentary about her life’s monumental events from 2012 to 2019. Hernandez showcased a list of topics, ranging from her battle with executives, Stevie J. — whom she shares her daughter Bonnie Bella — and Scott-Young.

She captioned the post while referencing the producer, “I’ve been Working on this for a while! Too Afraid in the Past! But another young Lady can utilize my Pain my sorrow my knowledge.” She added, “Now that I’m here, I can breath; I can be Real! 2012-2019 MY LIFE! Coming Soon To My YOUTUBE channel.”

Hernandez and Scott-Young’s feud began in 2017 after the former “LHH” star quit the Atlanta franchise because she felt Scott-Young was portraying her in a negative light by replaying the rapper’s old fighting clips after she left the series.

She said in an Instagram story, “I quit the show, so now you wanna run back these plays that I did 3 years ago. It’s not cool, Your show can never elevate. You’re always trying to downplay color people, and Mona you should know better, [because] you Haitian.”