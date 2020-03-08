‘Not Mona Scott’: Joseline Hernandez Talks Being Exploited and Manipulated

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” reality star Joseline Hernandez is not letting her foot off the woman she claims exploited her for ratings, the prouder of the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise, Mona Scott-Young.

Recently, the Puerto Rican Princess took to Instagram announcing that she’s working on a documentary about her life between the years 2012 and 2019 for a two-hour special on her YouTube channel.

“I’ve been Working on this for a while! Too Afraid in the Past! But another young Lady can utilize my Pain my sorrow my knowledge,” the former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star wrote in the caption.

Joseline Hernandez is working on a two-hour special documentary about her life for her YouTube channel.

@Joseline/Instagram

“Now that I’m here, I can breath; I can be Real! 2012-2019 MY LIFE! Coming Soon To My YOUTUBE channel ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

From the list Hernandez’s photo, the documentary will touch on her battle with executives, alcohol, the father of her daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan, VH1 reality star Stevie J, and of course, Scott-Young.

Fans reacted to Scott-Young being a part of Hernandez’s documentary.

“Not Mona Scott in caps 😂😂😂😂.”

“Mona, Scott 💀🤣🤣.”

“When Mona Scott in all caps yk, she toxic lmaoooo, but I’m glad you telling it all 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

“Mona 😂.”

While most fans thought it was hilarious that Hernandez had Scott-Young’s name in all caps, other fans commended Hernandez for her willingness to speak about her drug addiction.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

“The fact that you are embracing your drug and alcohol triumphs so openly is VERY RESPECTABLE!”

“Joseline, I just love u, and I’m soo happy that we get to see you for who u are as a person and not as what we first saw of u❤️❤️ continue to be happy and fabulous.”

Why does Hernandez have an issue with Scott-Young?

In 2017, Hernandez quit “LHHATL” during a reunion taping because she feels Scott-Young exploits people of color for ratings.

“I quit the show, so now you wanna run back these plays that I did three years ago,” Hernandez said in an Instagram video in November 2018.

“It’s not cool; Your show can never elevate. You’re always trying to downplay color people, and, Mona, you should know better, [because] you Haitian.”

In January of this year, Hernandez appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” still not over her issue with Scott-Young and told host Wendy Williams, “I feel that some people should definitely be visited by human resources.”

Hernandez continued by saying she’s an owner and Scott-Young doesn’t like the fact that she surpassed her in ownership, referring to her Zeus network show “Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami.”

“When you own something like ‘Joseline’s Cabaret,’ and you go talent searching, it’s two different things,” Hernandez said. “I executive produced my daughter’s delivery special for VH1. … I got credits,” she continued.

“She knew I was going to turn myself into a boss, and when I was done with her and everybody else, I would own VH1.”

From Hernandez’s new Instagram post, the issue that Hernandez has with Scott-Young doesn’t look like it’s going to work out anytime soon.