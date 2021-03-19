‘No Matter What Came Toward Me, I was a Good Friend’: Sheryl Underwood Speaks On Explosive Exchange with Sharon Osbourne on ‘The Talk,’

Comedian Sheryl Underwood is reflecting on her heated dispute about racism with her co-host Sharon Osbourne during the Wednesday, March 10, episode of “The Talk.”

Underwood has since appeared on several platforms to discuss the situation. According to the latest two-part episode of her podcast “The World According to Sheryl,” the actress isn’t ruffled by the incident and admits she doesn’t harbor ill will toward her colleague.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 30: Comedian Sheryl Underwood attends The Los Angeles Ultimate Women’s Expo 2017 at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“I got a good night’s sleep. I slept well because I didn’t do anything to anybody, and I was a good friend. No matter what came toward me, I was a good friend,” the host explained in the March 19 episode.

Underwood highlighted that she attempted to explain the differences between covert and overt racism to Osbourne. She later described the temperature on set following the exchange, stating, “The vibe for me was, this was already forgiven and over as soon as it was said.”

She added, “As soon as the yelling and the screaming happened, it was already forgiven and over. I don’t know what’s in Sharon’s heart. I don’t know what she’s feeling. The only feelings I can control… are my own.”

Osbourne has told publications she felt “set up.” During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” she told reporter Kevin Frazier that she loved Underwood and had apologized to her, but that “she has not gotten back.” She added, “I should never have dismissed her feelings on national TV, ever.”

Elsewhere, former “Good Morning Britain” co-host Piers Morgan called Underwood out on Twitter following her comments on her show. “Wow. What staggering hypocrisy by @sherylunderwood,” he wrote. “She attacked @MrsSOsbourne for defending a friend (me) who said nothing racist – but defended her own friend over his sickening racist slurs. Will this get the same attention? If not, why not?”

As previously reported, Underwood and Osbourne made headlines after engaging in a discussion surrounding Osbourne’s defense of her longtime friend Morgan.

Following Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan faced backlash after questioning the credibility of Markle’s claims against the royal family during a live airing of “GMB.” The fallout from the episode led to Morgan leaving the show.

Meanwhile, Underwood and Osbourne’s argument has since snowballed, subsequently resulting in an internal investigation as more complaints about Osbourne and her behavior on set have surfaced. On Sunday, March 14, CBS announced that the talk show would go on brief hiatus, which eventually was extended following additional grievances made against Osbourne.