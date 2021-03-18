Kevin Frazier Addresses Backlash After Being Slammed for Suggesting Black Women Should Educate Sharon Osbourne Following ‘The Talk’ Scandal

“Entertainment Tonight” Co-Host Kevin Frazier recently clarified suggestions he made following an interview with Sharon Osbourne in the wake of her racism controversy and an internal investigation launched by the CBS network.

Frazier faced an immense amount of criticism following his sit-down interview with Osbourne on Tuesday, March 15, after suggesting that prominent Black women in Hollywood come together to educate the television personality on the topic of race. The interview comes on the heels of a heated discussion between Osbourne and her “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood regarding her defense of Piers Morgan.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kevin Frazier attends Byron Allen’s 4th Annual Oscar Gala to Benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 09, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios)

On Wednesday, Frazier uploaded a now-deleted photo from the conversation onto his Instagram page. He tagged Osbourne, Underwood, racial justice advocate Amanda Seales and former “The Talk” co-host Holly Robinson Peete — who recently accused Osbourne of referring to her as “ghetto.”

“At some point we all have to reach a point where we can sit together and have tough conversations about race,” Frazier captioned the post. “I don’t know what happens next for Sharon Osbourne, but I do know it’s time for a meaningful conversation, a learning moment. She is ready.” Although Osbourne liked the photo, it did not go over well with several Black actresses, including Seales, who slammed the reporter for his “kumbaya tactics.”

“You must be outta yo gotdamn mind,” the actress replied to the post. “How bout you put your energy into providing a safe space for those on the show who have been terrorized by her rampant racism/classism/xenophobia.” Frazier replied stating, “Been doing that for years… I wanted to hear your thoughts that’s why I tagged you, I respect your opinion, not trying to get into a scrap.”

Following an increasing amount of more backlash, Frazier released a lengthy statement on his Instagram page. “Listen, I was suggesting that there be a place, in the mainstream where people (like Sheryl and Holly) could actually express their feelings without being muted or muzzled (and I can tell you that there were people who worked to mute Hollys voice after she left),” he wrote.

Kevin Frazier Photo: @kevinfrazier

He continued, “The people I mentioned and the voices I suggested are people who I think have something important to say. Unfortunately that message was not delivered or received well.”

Frazier took accountability for how his comments may have offended others and said he was appreciative of “all the energy in my comments.” He also explained that his interview was coordinated before Osbourne’s latest transgressions were made public, and he looks forward to creating spaces for Black voices.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the daytime television talk show would go on a brief hiatus while CBS looked further into accusations made against Osbourne. This inquiry was allegedly prompted by complaints made by the show’s co-host Elaine Welteroth and her hairstylist.

On Tuesday, journalist Yashar Ali shared a thread on Twitter detailing more claims of Osbourne’s racist language on the set of “The Talk” — including comments from original panelist Leah Remini. As of late, CBS announced that it’s extending the show’s break as claims continue to pile against Osbourne.

1. Exclusive: Sharon Osbourne, co-host of the CBS daytime panel show “The Talk,” would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as “wonton” and “slanty eyes,” according to multiple sources. https://t.co/6A4DrRnSVx — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 16, 2021

In a statement released to “The Hollywood Reporter,” the network wrote: “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk.’ CBS added, “This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated, and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”