‘Come on Chloeyoncè!’: Fans Approve of Chloe Bailey’s Grown and Sexy Glow-Up

Chloe Bailey of superstar sister singing duo Chloe X Halle is proving to her fans that she’s more than grown-ish; she’s a full-blown woman.

The 22-year-old stunner, who’s been steadily shedding her wholesome image and stepping into her womanhood by flaunting her curves and emanating sexier energy recently, may have fully blown the hinges off the door to her adulthood when she shared two images of herself serving face and grown-a** woman body.

Chloe Bailey puts her natural cakes on display. Photo: @chloexhalle/Instagram

In both Instagram Stories images posted Jan. 9, the “Do It” singer poses against a wall and graffiti-covered window while wearing a bodysuit, gunmetal gray body jewelry and bedazzled knots as she gives the camera sultry stares.

The “Grown-ish” actress has been performing with her 20-year-old sister Halle since they were children, before launching the YouTube page at ages 13 and 11, where Beyoncé would eventually discover them. The entertainer has been transparent about the fact that as she and Halle continue to grow up, their music, and, as evidenced, their images as well will continue to evolve right along with them.

“We’re growing as young women. We’re finding ourselves through experiences — whether it’s through love, through heartbreak, getting over any insecurities we may have — we just wanted to put that into the music,” Bailey told the Associated Press of their April 2020 album, “Ungodly Hour.”

Fans applauded Chloe’s naturally curvy body, while still being shocked that this was the young girl the world was introduced to as she belted out Bey covers with her sister on the streaming service.

“Come on Chloeyoncè!”

“I hate when we’re introduced to ppl when they are kids and then they get grown; the Auntie in me is like put on some clothes child! I know she grown now though 🤣”

“Clappas to the left. Clappas to the dog gone right!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍”

“And Meg thought she was the one killing body category 😭”

“It’s the tiger stripes for me”

“The vegan cornbread”

Chloe Bailey poses confidently. Photo: @chloexhalle/Instagram

Both Chloe and Halle will return in the upcoming second half of Freeform’s hit series and “Black-ish” spinoff, “Grown-ish,” premiering Jan. 21, 2021.