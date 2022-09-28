‘That Was Really Special to Me’:Halle Bailey Talks Incorporating Locs Into ‘The Little Mermaid’ Film

Disney’s upcoming live-action princess film “The Little Mermaid,” which stars angelic vocalist Halle Bailey as Ariel, has fans eagerly anticipating the beloved film’s release in May 2023. To give fans some insight on her behind-the-scenes experience, the skilled singer sat down with “Entertainment Weekly” for the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and discussed how incorporating her locs into the film made her feel.

“Incorporating my locs into the red hair was something that was really special to me.”

The member of popular girl group Chloe x Halle humbly shared how the fantasy film’s director, Rob Marshall, created a beautiful experience for her by hearing and seeing who Bailey is and who she will be representing as she portrays Ariel.

“With Rob he’s so amazing and just saying, ‘I see you’ and ‘I want to bring you into the character’ so, it was a beautiful thing.” Bailey said.

The artist turned actress gave more examples than just her hair that contributed to her feeling seen by the movie’s director.

She continued, “You know the outfit, the fins, everything. It’s just amazing. So, I’m just grateful that I’ve been able to take the essence of me and kind of mix the two.”

Bailey spent a lot of time in the water and she also spent time in the air as she swam on blue screen: a monochromatic background used by actors that visually places an image during post-production. During her interview, the 22-year-old noted that in order to really embody swimming like a mermaid, it’s “all about the hip movement,” she said before giggling.



“Like where you place your hands it was such a kind of graceful swim that she ended up having, but yeah it was really meticulous you kind of had to make it look natural but still flowy and pretty.”

The official trailer for “The Little Mermaid” dropped Sept. 9 and received over 22 million views, making it one of the most viewed Disney princess trailers.