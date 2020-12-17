‘We Can Only Handle So Much’: Chloe Bailey Leaves Fans Speechless After These Bawdy Pics

Fans had nothing but praise for singer Chloe Bailey of soulful sister duo Chloe X Halle when she took to Twitter to show off her body-ody-ody.

The “Do It” singer put her curves on display on Dec. 12 when she shared two images of herself on Twitter wearing a cute leopard print crop top and form-fitting black pants. In one image, the “Grown-ish” actress peers over her shoulder while giving a side view of her slim waist and au natural cakes that fans had zero complaints about.

Chloe Bailey Photo: @chloexhalle/Twitter

“Well hello there,” the singer coyly captioned her images, which earned more than 223,500 likes.

Chloe, 22, and her sister were the recipients of the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award on Dec. 10, and had none other than their mentor Beyoncé herself introduce them while gushing over their growth, saying that she’s “so so proud” of both young ladies. “Ladies, I am so, so proud of you. You’ve done this with authenticity, with grace, with raw talent, and you manage to shine in every room you enter. And I’ll always love you,” she said. “Please give it up for my girls, Chloe and Halle.”

Chloe started off their joint acceptance speech by taking in the amazing moment and achievement. “This moment is absolutely beautiful, and even though we don’t do what we do for awards, this is definitely a ‘pinch me’ moment,” she said, before going on to thank God “without whom none of this would be possible.”

Now that fans have been made aware of what she’s serving, it seems the singer’s talent isn’t the only thing capable of sending her fans into a frenzy.

Chloe Bailey and her curves take Twitter by storm./Photo Credit: @chloexhalle/Twitter

“CHLOE HAVE MERCY,” begged one follower.

“Thank you for blessing me today,” another wrote.

“look how she ate that,” remarked a third.

“Damn…it really was a “ungodly hour” when you posted this…” a fourth stated, referring to the title of the duo’s second studio album.

“Serving face and body,” complimented a fifth.

Chloe, her bawdy, and her sister Halle are staying booked and busy. The pair is headed back to the small screen in the upcoming fourth season of the Freeform hit series “Grown-ish,” set to return Jan. 21.