Chloe’s Steamy Performance In Contrast to Her Sister Halle Has Some Fans Wondering If She Should Go Solo: ‘One Is Fire and One Is Ice’

A jaw-dropping new performance by Chloe x Halle had fans wondering if one of them has what it takes to go solo.

Ever since the R&B duo dropped their album “Ungodly Hour,” they’ve been racking up acclaim for their work as well as praise for each successive performance of its music. They were even nominated for a Grammy award for Best Progressive R&B Album, continuing their current streak of success. The two ladies have achieved so much together, but now some are asking if one could accomplish more apart.

The Chloe x Halle of Halle Bailey (left) and her older sister Chloe Bailey (right). (Photo: @chloexhalle/Instagram)

The questions arose after the performance Chloe and Halle did on Dec. 22 for Verizon’s private virtual show “Verizon Up.” Viewers noticed that while their vocals were in sync, Chloe and Halle’s energy wasn’t, with the older sister Chloe injecting a little more enthusiasm in the setting than her sibling.

I usually love their performances but I didn’t like this one. They were really not in sync here — the whole bread loaf (@sydthetwinkid) December 23, 2020

I know Chloe and Halle said they are going to stay together but I’m interested in seeing what they would do solo too. They kind of mirror Beyoncé and Solange with their stage presence. One is fire and one is ice. — Oh Hell Beckham Jr (@DEFinition223) December 23, 2020

The solo topic keeps recurring cuz people aren't looking at Chloe and Halle they're just lookin at Chloe. You can't sit there, lie, and say they look like one group right here. Chloe tends to outshine Halle in a lot of these performances but maybe thats how they planned it idk https://t.co/6qRWDjIekv — 🦋Butterfly stan acct🦋 (@theywasstalkin) December 23, 2020

This led to suggestions of Chloe going solo, which was followed by a heated discussion, and particular pushback from fans of the duo who can’t imagine the two sisters flourishing separately.

The general argument was that Chloe exhibited Beyoncé-esque stage presence, which was mismatched with Halle’s more understated effort. Therefore, some felt Chloe’s energy would be better spent as an individual singer. However, fans flooded Twitter, defending the effectiveness of the pair as vocalists and performers.

Chloe is a good performer but her going solo to me wouldn’t be a good idea. Her and Halle balance each other out. — @InModdWeTrust (@ModdThaGod) December 23, 2020

You’re a hatin ass hater if your suggestion after THEIR performance is that Chloe should go solo😒 you obviously don’t listen to their music. #chloexhalle are vocally unmatched! No one can beat the harmonies they produce pic.twitter.com/Vv3XLkZGGk — Chef Hynson (@Queen_Faith92) December 23, 2020

Exactly. It simply isn’t genuine. Also, they are SISTERS. They aren’t some group a label put together. Crazy thing is, their attitude is going to shift when The Little Mermaid comes out and Halle will be everywhere. https://t.co/VbVZsbUX7G — 🍑 Open (for now) (@Coolness1994) December 23, 2020

The sisters are still early in their careers, so if a split were to happen it would likely not be anytime soon. Chloe x Halle themselves have said that they enjoy working and growing together as artists, so for now their fans should have nothing to worry about.