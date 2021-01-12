‘When Is Cynthia Gonna Check Kenya for Always Messing Up Her Special Moments’: Kenya Moore Confronts Porsha Williams About ‘BLM’ Event at Cynthia’s Engagement Party

Kenya Moore found herself in the hot seat once again during Sunday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“ after confronting Porsha Williams for not including her during Williams’ Black Lives Matter bash. The former beauty queen brought this issue up during Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill‘s engagement party shown during a Jan. 10 airing.

Moore asked Williams if she received the Rosa Parks doll she got her one-year-old daughter Pilar McKinley. “Porsha Williams, did you get my gift for your child?” The “Dish Nation” co-host replied that she did and expressed that she appreciated the gesture, as Moore interrupted her and said, “It would’ve been nicer if I could’ve presented it in person.”

(L-R): Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams Photo:@thekenyamoore @porsha4real/Instagram

Many disclosed Williams had no prior knowledge about the party, and it was, in fact, her sister Lauren Williams who decided to rescind the invitation hours before to avoid any drama. But Moore combatted those statements by saying that Bailey’s engagement party is also a surprise, but she didn’t exclude anyone because she didn’t want to make that decision for her friend.

“This is a surprise too. And just like this was not about who I like. This was all about Cynthia, and because I am her sister, and I know how she feels about people, I didn’t want to make the decision for her.”

Williams, who later confessed that Lauren was right for uninviting the model, told the reality star that the reason behind the confusion is that her sister didn’t know their friendship’s current status.

Some fans bashed Moore for bringing up something so trivial at a friend’s celebration, while others suggested she was making the event she hosted about herself rather than focusing on the guests of honor.

“Now Kenya …. it’s a time & a place for that. You could have called her on the phone about this 🙄.”

“So she chose to make Cynthia’s engagement party about her?🙄”

“I really hate how mute Cynthia gets around strong personalities 🙄🙄 like this was a moment to check your “ friend” Kenya girl🙄🙄🙄.”

“Why she gotta make every event about her 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

“So, when is Cynthia gonna check Kenya for always messing up her special moments ❓😒😒.”

The other “special moment” mentioned occurred when Moore almost ruined Bailey’s marriage proposal in 2019 after she accidentally hinted to her “RHOA” costar that Hill plans to get engaged given the ambiance at The Bailey Wine Cellar opening. The Kenya Moore Hair creator said, “I’m telling you, I feel like he might propose tonight.” Following the event, many fans raised assumptions that the mother of one’s actions was intentional even after Moore admitted it was an accident.

Hours before the episode’s premiere, Moore uploaded the trailer alongside a lengthy caption as she promoted the hit Bravo series calling it the “best episode of the season.” The former beauty queen also thanked her team for helping bring the “white party” to life. She said, “@cynthiabailey surprise engagement party was so much fun!!! So much shade!!! And tears!!! Thank you to my amazing team who pulled this off @eventsbymonet you made my vision come to life!! It was simply breathtaking!!! This entire event was with all #blackownedbusinesses.”

Bailey expressed her gratitude as she took a trip down memory lane by replying, “Soooo Much fun! Thank you Kenya. Such a beautiful surprise. And also thank you @kandi for conspiring with Kenya to make it happen lol. I laughed & cried the entire episode!”