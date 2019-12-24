‘She Deserves This Love’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Show Support for Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill After Kenya Moore Nearly Ruins Engagement

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey is head over heels in love with her soon-to-be husband Mike Hill, and she wants to the world to see it.

This past Sunday’s “RHOA” was likely a day of nostalgia for the couple, whose engagement played out for millions of fans to see. What started out as a celebration of The Bailey Wine Cellar opening transitioned into Hill’s much anticipated proposal.

With their daughters — Kayla, 17, Ashlee Hill, 19, both from his previous relationship, and Noelle Robinson, 19, Bailey’s daughter with actor Leon Robinson — by his side, Hill dropped to one knee and poured his heart out to Bailey in front of “RHOA” cast mates, friends and family.

“Cynthia, you know I love you. You know you’re my love, you’re my life, you’re my heartbeat, you’re my emotions, you’re my everything that I live for,” before asking for her hand in marriage.

As sweet and heartwarming as the moment was, it was nearly ruined by Bailey’s friend Kenya Moore. While en route to the event, Moore received a call from Kandi Burruss inquiring about her whereabouts, while also informing her that Hill was likely going to propose to to the longtime model.

While most friends would excitedly wait to see the proposal play out and not say a word, Moore instead decided to walk into the venue, make her way to Bailey and tell her, “I’m telling you, I feel like he might propose tonight.” Burruss, who was noticeably upset by Moore’s statement during the episode, temporarily exited the venue.

Just like Burruss, fans were not here for Moore.

“Kenya is a very bitter girl. That’s the only reason she would purposely share about the engagement,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Kenya makes you question if she’s one of those friends that’s secretly a hater.”

Still, love poured in for Hill and Bailey below photos of the two lovebirds on Instagram.

“Come thru love 😍”

“So happy for her. She Deserves this love!”

“Beautiful couple ❤️❤️❤️”