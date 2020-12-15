‘This Is How Extra One Needs to be’: Fans Floored by Zonnique Pullins’ Floral-Themed Maternity Shoot

Zonnique Pullins served major flower goddess energy in maternity pictures as she reflected on the blessing of her impending motherhood.

Although she’s more than ready for her bundle of joy to arrive, she isn’t letting her impatience stop her from stunting until the moment she’s ready to pop. On Wednesday, Dec. 9, the “FTCU” singer shared a few selects from her floral-themed shoot on Instagram. She left her fans breathless as she radiated in all three of her bump-baring looks: a strapless pastel floor-length gown, a cream lacey coverup with matching bra and panties, and a regal deep purple bow gown with a dramatic train.

@zonniquejailee/Instagram

The 24-year-old reality star’s sentimental accompanying caption dedicated to her unborn daughter was just as beautiful as her pics, reading, ” ‘You never understand life until it grows inside you’ can’t wait to meet my everything 🌸.”

Zonnique admitted that initially she’d hoped her baby girl would be a boy because she thought “it would be easier,” but after thinking more about the “girlie things” she can do, realized how much fun being a girl mom will be.

“I wanted a boy at first, because I just felt like I would be more of a boy mom and it would be easier,” she told “Hollywood Life” in August. “But, to be honest, now that I’m having a girl, she can go everywhere with me and I won’t feel bad that I’m doing too many girlie things and my child is with me,” the singer explained, adding, “I can take her to get my nails done with me and she can do everything with me, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

The co-host of Fox Soul’s “The Mix” has been openly sharing her pregnancy journey with fans since revealing the news to stepdad T.I. during their Aug. 4 episode. This includes posting videos and photos, to keeping it real in interviews and, judging from the responses, these looks definitely could be contenders for some of her followers’ favorite maternity moments.

“Come thru mother 🔥,” complimented a follower.

“STUNNING !!!!❤️,” another exclaimed.

Others commented in the same vein.

“Because yes… this is how extra one needs to be 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍”

“You know this what we been waiting on 😍😍”

“OMG!! Now this is how you do maternity photos 😍😍😍😍”

The baby girl will be the first child together for Zonnique and her boyfriend Israel “Bandhunta Izzy” James, and the third for the 23-year-old rapper.