‘She Gone Come When She Ready ’: Zonnique Tweets Her Unborn Child ‘Wanna Bake for the Whole 40 Weeks,’ Fans Tell Her to Wait

Soon-to-be mom Zonnique Pullins can’t wait to deliver her baby girl, and it’s showing in her tweets!

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the “T.I & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star jokingly wrote about her pregnancy and how her baby was taking forever to arrive. “My child wanna bake for the whole 40 weeks so bad and my dumb ass saying she coming tomorrow every other day,” the 24 year old tweeted. She added, “Ima keep trying to speak it into existence 🧘🏽‍♀️.”

my child wanna bake for the whole 40 weeks so bad and my dumb ass saying she coming tomorrow every other day…ima keep trying to speak it into existence 🧘🏽‍♀️ — baby spice (@Zonnique) December 1, 2020

Fans tried to comfort the reality star by suggesting interesting methods she could employ to help speed up the process, including one Twitter user who commented, “Try walking up a hill or eating shrimp.” The woman added, “Idk if ATL got like a Kobe’s steakhouse, but their shrimp and sauce made both my boys come lol.”

Try walking up a hill or eating shrimp. Idk if ATL got like a Kobe’s steakhouse, but their shrimp and sauce made both my boys come lol — Markeyah Myshel (@____MMN) December 1, 2020

While another user wrote, “Try to do the baby mama dance and eat zucchini spaghetti from Olive Garden it worked for me !”

Try to do the baby mama dance and eat zucchini spaghetti from Olive Garden it worked for me ! — 😈 (@sunsshinee_) December 3, 2020

Other supporters advised the former OMG Girlz band member that she should just be patient and relish the last few moments before her baby’s entrance, including one person who wrote, “Sit back and enjoy it while you can. Sleep in, enjoy me time, cuz once she out here kiss all that goodbye…” The added, “She’ll come out when SHE ready. Hope u have a safe and healthy delivery.”

Sit back and enjoy it while you can. Sleep in, enjoy me time, cuz once she out here kiss all that goodbye… She'll come out when SHE ready. Hope u have a safe and healthy delivery — mi mi (@2pr0udmama) December 1, 2020

Another user echoed those sentiments, stating, “I was just like this and got induced after she was 2 weeks late she gone come when she ready enjoy it.”

I was just like this and got induced after she was 2 weeks late 😭 she gone come when she ready enjoy it 😂💗 — Ryaah💗 (@CloutBewty) December 1, 2020

The singer-songwriter initially revealed the news of her pregnancy to her stepdad, rapper T.I., during the Aug. 4 episode of FOX Soul’s “The Mix.” Pullins is a co-host on the show, which was created with Fox Soul and her mother, Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Zonnique Pullins waiting for the stork to arrive. (Photo: @zonniquejailee/Instagram)

During the episode, co-host Jamie DuBose asked T.I. about a sonogram she was holding, asking him to guess which co-host he thought the image belonged to. The rapper said, “anybody but Nique-Nique,” right before she confirmed that she was expecting her first child with her 23-year-old boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy.

Shocked by the announcement, the self-proclaimed King of the South responded with, “I need another drink — and a joint.” Zonnique’s baby is due any day now.